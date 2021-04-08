Gallery
Holiday park 'honoured' to host Cambridge Boat Race teams
The owners of a Little Downham holiday park say they were "honoured" to host both Cambridge boat race teams.
Both the men and women crews stayed at Head Fen Country Retreat in the week leading up to the most important day of their lives.
"We are so excited to have been a part of their journey and cheered them on all the way to the finish line," said the owners of Head Fen, which boasts lodges and cottages with their own private hot tubs.
When this newspaper visited, we said: "Hidden away down the winding roads of Little Downham and boasting stunning skyline views of Ely Cathedral, Head Fen is a picturesque slice of paradise that’s surprisingly close to home".
Head Fen is the brainchild of farming brothers Richard and Mark Taylor who decided to expand their fishing lakes into a place where people can relax for a night, weekend or week.
