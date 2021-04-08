News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Holiday park 'honoured' to host Cambridge Boat Race teams

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:51 AM April 8, 2021   
The Cambridge Boat Race men's team who stayed at Head Fen Country Retreat

The Cambridge Boat Race men's team who stayed at Head Fen Country Retreat - Credit: HEAD FEN COUNTRY RETREAT

The owners of a Little Downham holiday park say they were "honoured" to host both Cambridge boat race teams. 

Both the men and women crews stayed at Head Fen Country Retreat in the week leading up to the most important day of their lives. 

The Cambridge Boat Race women's team who stayed at Head Fen Country Retreat

The Cambridge Boat Race women's team who stayed at Head Fen Country Retreat - Credit: HEAD FEN COUNTRY RETREAT

"We are so excited to have been a part of their journey and cheered them on all the way to the finish line," said the owners of Head Fen, which boasts lodges and cottages with their own private hot tubs. 

When this newspaper visited, we said: "Hidden away down the winding roads of Little Downham and boasting stunning skyline views of Ely Cathedral, Head Fen is a picturesque slice of paradise that’s surprisingly close to home".

Cambridge Boat Race women's team members training while at Head Fen Country Retreat

Cambridge Boat Race women's team members training while at Head Fen Country Retreat - Credit: HEAD FEN COUNTRY RETREAT

Head Fen is the brainchild of farming brothers Richard and Mark Taylor who decided to expand their fishing lakes into a place where people can relax for a night, weekend or week.

To book your retreat visit www.headfencountryretreat.co.uk/rooms/littleegret/

Some of the Cambridge Boat Race women's team members who stayed at Head Fen Country Retreat

Some of the Cambridge Boat Race women's team members who stayed at Head Fen Country Retreat - Credit: HEAD FEN COUNTRY RETREAT


Ely News
Cambridgeshire

