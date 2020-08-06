Advanced search

Jail for the shoplifter who went on stealing spree despite being banned from Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 13:37 06 August 2020

Jamie Williams, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 28 weeks in custody at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (4 August) after pleading guilty to seven counts of theft and four breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Jamie Williams, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 28 weeks in custody at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (4 August) after pleading guilty to seven counts of theft and four breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

A shoplifter who broke a banning order has been jailed for stealing goods worth more than £500.

Jamie Williams, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 28 weeks in custody at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (4 August) after pleading guilty to seven counts of theft and four breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

The 24-year-old committed the thefts between 16 June and 29 July at Boots in Petty Curry, Sainsbury’s in Mill Road, Tesco in East Road, Co-Op in Milton Road and B&M Stores in Coldhams Lane where he stole fragrances, meat, fish and cleaning products worth more than £500.

In December last year (2019), Williams was given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order preventing him from entering shops within the boundary of the M11, A11 and A14.

He was also not to enter the city within the boundary of Chesterton Road, Elizabeth Way, East Road, The Fen Causeway, Newnham Road, Queen’s Road, Northampton Street and Chesterton Lane.

PC Greg Gill said: “Williams has gone against the terms of his CBO and has committed numerous thefts from shops across the city. We hope the time in prison gives Williams the opportunity to get the support he requires.”

