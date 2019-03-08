Cambridgeshire firefighters' 'have a go sessions' coming to the region to give those considering the career a taste of the action

Are you considering a career in the fire service? Then this event is perfect for you. Picture: Cambs FRS Cambs FRS

Those considering a career in the fire service are being urged to attend 'have a go sessions' which are taking place all around our region.

Spearheaded by the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, the sessions aim to give those wanting to break into firefighting a taste of the action.

There will not just be firefighting on offer at the events taking place in Wisbech, Ely, Milton, Huntingdon and Dogsthorpe.

A spokesman said: "The events give people the opportunity to try their hand at being a firefighter or work in our Combined Fire Control taking 999 calls and mobilising fire engines.

"The sessions will take place over the summer, ahead of wholetime firefighter recruitment opening in September.

"Those signing up can try out some of the practical activities that firefighters need to be able to do, and some that form part of our selection process, including climbing a ladder and taking part in some of the drills."

During the sessions, participants can find out more about working in Combined Fire Control, and even have a go at some of the entry assessments, including typing and attention to detail tests.

There will be two 'Have a Go' events per day at each location, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, with one of them being a women only session.

During the sessions, those taking part will be supported by a team of experienced firefighters and will have plenty of opportunities to ask questions.

Sessions will take place during the following times:

Dogsthorpe Fire Station - Friday, July 19 2019

8.30am until 12pm (Mixed)

1pm until 4.30pm (Women only)

Milton Fire Training Ground - Tuesday, July 23 2019

8.30am until 12pm (Women only)

1pm until 4.30pm (Mixed)

Wisbech Fire Station - Thursday, August 1 2019

8.30am until 12pm (Mixed)

1pm until 4.30pm (Women only)

Huntingdon Fire Station - Thursday, August 8 2019

8.30am until 12pm (Mixed)

1pm until 4.30pm (Women only)

Ely Fire Station - Tuesday, August 27 2019

8.30am until 12pm (Women only)

1pm until 4.30pm (Mixed)

To register for a place, call 01480 444500 or email recruitment@cambsfire.gov.uk. Places are allocated on a first come first served basis.