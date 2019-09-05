Haulage yard and Ely shops to go under the hammer in Cheffins auction

A former haulage yard in Stretham and three shops in Market Street Ely are set to go under the hammer for more than one million pounds.

The sites are part of 18 lots of land, commercial and residential properties that will be up for auction with Cheffins on September 18.

On Newmarket Road, in Stretham, a once haulage yard is now a large development site that has planning permission for nine houses.

It has a guide price of £850,000.

In the centre of Ely, three ground floor shops in Market Street have a guide price of £510,000.

The shops are currently long-term let to Phoenix Electronic, Costcutter and William Hill.

The upper parts have already been sold off.

A spokesperson for Cheffins said: "Commercial properties have been in good demand in recent auctions and the entries in this sale have guide prices that look to represent good value."

Also included in the land offerings, is 10 acres of land on the edge of Little Downham.

The land has been used for growing cereal crops in recent years but is currently fallow.

It has a guide price of £85,000 to £95,000.

The auction will be held at Clifton House in Cambridge.

The full catalogue can be found at https://www.cheffins.co.uk/property-auctions

