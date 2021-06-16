News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Young cyclist off to a promising start

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:50 AM June 16, 2021   
Ely & District Cycling Club junior rider Harvey Woodroffe has kicked off his busy race calendar for 2021.

Ely & District Cycling Club junior rider Harvey Woodroffe has kicked off his busy race calendar for 2021.

A junior rider who is a member of Ely & District Cycling Club has kicked off his busy race calendar for 2021.

Harvey Woodroffe maintained his hectic race calendar with two races, starting with a race at the legendary Lotus test track at Hethel in Norfolk on Tuesday. 

Woodroffe made it into a two-man group from the start but, despite closing the gap to the lead rider, he wasn't quite able to get past so had to settle for second place on the day. 

On Saturday, Woodroffe was racing again at the Redbridge Cycling Centre, and again made it into the front group from the start. 

However, with two laps to go, the group fractured and a group of four riders went clear. 

Woodroffe sprinted well at the end of the race to take sixth place in the Under 12s category.

Elsewhere over the weekend, Sophie Walker Meers took advantage of the nearly ideal conditions on Sunday to set a new club record for a 50-mile time trial. 

