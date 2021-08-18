Gallery

Published: 4:25 PM August 18, 2021

Ely photographer Nicky Still took this photo as film crews shot the funeral scenes for new movie 'Harvey Greenfield is Running Late'. - Credit: NICKY STILL

Ely residents got their own taste of Hollywood on Monday as film crews were out in force shooting a new movie.

Directed by Jonnie Howard, 'Harvey Greenfield is Running Late' takes place over a single day on which Harvey is to attend a wedding, a funeral, a big meeting at his office, a school play and an appointment at a garage.

Pictures were taken of a horse-drawn hearse at the Ely cemetery as part of a funeral scene for the film.

The shoot is based in Cambridgeshire and will take place over 14 days with cinematographer Neil Oseman describing it as “more of a sprint than a marathon.”

Based on the one-man play by Paul Richards, the film sees Richards reprise his title role as the “indecisive people pleaser” who is “running late for the world’s busiest day.”

Other filming locations have included the University Arms Hotel and the Emmaus charity shop in Waterbeach.

Film crews shooting new movie 'Harvey Greenfield is Running Late' outside Ely Cathedral - Credit: Harvey Greenfield is Running Late Facebook page

Cinematographer Neil Oseman has been documenting the film's production via an online blog.

