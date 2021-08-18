News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Hollywood comes to Ely as film crews shoot new movie

Logo Icon

James Tytko

Published: 4:25 PM August 18, 2021   
Ely photographer Nicky Still took this photo as film crews shot new movie 'Harvey Greenfield is Running Late'. 

Ely photographer Nicky Still took this photo as film crews shot the funeral scenes for new movie 'Harvey Greenfield is Running Late'. - Credit: NICKY STILL

Ely residents got their own taste of Hollywood on Monday as film crews were out in force shooting a new movie.

Directed by Jonnie Howard, 'Harvey Greenfield is Running Late' takes place over a single day on which Harvey is to attend a wedding, a funeral, a big meeting at his office, a school play and an appointment at a garage.

Pictures were taken of a horse-drawn hearse at the Ely cemetery as part of a funeral scene for the film.

Ely photographer Nicky Still took this photo as film crews shot new movie 'Harvey Greenfield is Running Late'. 

Ely photographer Nicky Still took this photo as film crews shot the funeral scenes for new movie 'Harvey Greenfield is Running Late'. - Credit: NICKY STILL

The shoot is based in Cambridgeshire and will take place over 14 days with cinematographer Neil Oseman describing it as “more of a sprint than a marathon.”

Based on the one-man play by Paul Richards, the film sees Richards reprise his title role as the “indecisive people pleaser” who is “running late for the world’s busiest day.”

Other filming locations have included the University Arms Hotel and the Emmaus charity shop in Waterbeach.

Film crews shooting new movie 'Harvey Greenfield is Running Late' outside Ely Cathedral

Film crews shooting new movie 'Harvey Greenfield is Running Late' outside Ely Cathedral - Credit: Harvey Greenfield is Running Late Facebook page

Cinematographer Neil Oseman has been documenting the film's production via an online blog.

Ely photographer Nicky Still took this photo as film crews shot new movie 'Harvey Greenfield is Running Late'. 

Ely photographer Nicky Still took this photo as film crews shot the funeral scenes for new movie 'Harvey Greenfield is Running Late'. - Credit: NICKY STILL


You may also want to watch:

Film
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police and Protesters clash at MBR Acres Camp Beagle where beagles are reared for viisection., MBR A

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

One arrest as 100 police try to contain ‘Camp Beagle’ protest  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Lisa Stubbs, Cllr Bill Hunt, Cllr Dan Schumann at an altered sign at Stretham councillor Bill Hunt, Cllr Dan Schumann

Petition launched to downgrade A1123 to a B road

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Cityglades Cambridge

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

Sacked boss offers £700k for homes council owned company may demolish

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Woman in Aldi queue at Lisle Lane, Ely store pays for stranger's shopping

Woman thanks stranger who paid for her Aldi shopping

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon