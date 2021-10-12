Published: 3:28 PM October 12, 2021 Updated: 3:29 PM October 12, 2021

Harvey Bibby (pictured) is taking on the position of chair of the Ely & East Cambs Chamber Committee with immediate effect. - Credit: South East Cambridgeshire Conservatives

Harvey Bibby has been appointed as chair of the Ely & East Cambs Chamber Committee.

The Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce (CCC) announced he will be taking over from Jo Evans who will still remain on the Chamber Board.

“I am delighted to be taking over. Jo has done a fantastic job over the last four years and has provided a great baseline for me to build from,” said Harvey.

Harvey is a marketing and development director at Grovemere Property Limited and has been ‘instrumental’ in the growth of Lancaster Way Business Park in Ely.

He is also a qualified Chartered Surveyor and member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors.

Harvey said: “East Cambs is in an exciting business growth phase and my new role will be to engage with the local business community making sure their voice is heard both locally and within central government.”

Harvey is taking on this position with immediate effect.