A harvest festival is taking place at Ely Cathedral this weekend. - Credit: Keith Heppel / Ely Cathedral

Spectacular food and flower displays, live animals, and farming stories will take centre stage inside Ely Cathedral this weekend at the annual harvest festival.

Organised by the national farmers union, the family event brings together local organisations and agricultural businesses to showcase the best of farming.

Exhibitors this year will include G’s Fresh, Cambridgeshire Beekeepers, Tompsett Growers Ltd, and the National Institute of Agricultural Botany.

Sheep supplied by farmers will be taking temporary residence inside the cathedral over the weekend, alongside the produce and flower displays.

A spokesperson for Ely Cathedral said: “The theme this year is ‘harvest home’ with a spotlight as much on the farmers as the food they produce.

“For the first time this year, there will be a display featuring six Fenland farmers talking about their harvest memories and what harvest means for them, their families and the community.”

This year’s event will also acknowledge the war in Ukraine, and the impact it is having on farming families there.

The event is free to attend.