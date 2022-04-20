Harry Macarthur, 22, died when he was struck by a white Suzuki Swift being driven by a 21-year-old from Wisbech on the M11 near Cambridge. - Credit: Hugh Venables

The family of a 22-year-old who died after being struck by a driver from Wisbech on the M11 have paid tribute to their “truly loved son, brother and grandson”.

Harry Macarthur was hit by a white Suzuki Swift just after 8.30pm on April 8, between junctions 11 and 12 near Cambridge.

Emergency services attended but Mr Macarthur, of St Lukes Street, Cambridge, died at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Wisbech, failed a roadside drugs test and was arrested on suspicion of causing death through careless driving.

He has since been released under investigation.

In a tribute Mr Macarthur’s family said: “We would like to express our total sadness at the loss of our truly loved son, brother and grandson.

“Harry will remain in our thoughts forever.”

Sergeant Ian Manley said: “This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts go out to Mr Macarthur’s family and friends.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident and who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 453 of April 8.