Tributes paid to ‘truly loved’ 22-year-old killed on M11
- Credit: Hugh Venables
The family of a 22-year-old who died after being struck by a driver from Wisbech on the M11 have paid tribute to their “truly loved son, brother and grandson”.
Harry Macarthur was hit by a white Suzuki Swift just after 8.30pm on April 8, between junctions 11 and 12 near Cambridge.
Emergency services attended but Mr Macarthur, of St Lukes Street, Cambridge, died at the scene.
The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Wisbech, failed a roadside drugs test and was arrested on suspicion of causing death through careless driving.
He has since been released under investigation.
In a tribute Mr Macarthur’s family said: “We would like to express our total sadness at the loss of our truly loved son, brother and grandson.
“Harry will remain in our thoughts forever.”
Most Read
- 1 Motorcyclist aged in his 20s killed in crash on A142
- 2 Family pay tribute to 23-year-old motorbike lover killed on A142
- 3 Another motorcyclist involved in serious crash on A142 in Soham
- 4 ‘Life threatening threats, extortion’ as travellers wreak havoc
- 5 Film crew to produce TV advert for LloydsPharmacy near Ely
- 6 Village road to close again despite latest upgrade
- 7 See inside this former pub once owned by celebrities in east Cambridgeshire
- 8 Four injured in A142 Ely Road three vehicle crash
- 9 Just Stop Oil fuel protests 'suspended until April 25'
- 10 Ely goes for an 'all things bright and beautiful' look
Sergeant Ian Manley said: “This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts go out to Mr Macarthur’s family and friends.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident and who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 453 of April 8.