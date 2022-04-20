News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Tributes paid to ‘truly loved’ 22-year-old killed on M11

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 9:49 AM April 20, 2022
Harry Macarthur, 22, died when he was struck by a white Suzuki Swift on the M11 near Cambridge.

Harry Macarthur, 22, died when he was struck by a white Suzuki Swift being driven by a 21-year-old from Wisbech on the M11 near Cambridge. - Credit: Hugh Venables

The family of a 22-year-old who died after being struck by a driver from Wisbech on the M11 have paid tribute to their “truly loved son, brother and grandson”.  

Harry Macarthur was hit by a white Suzuki Swift just after 8.30pm on April 8, between junctions 11 and 12 near Cambridge. 

Emergency services attended but Mr Macarthur, of St Lukes Street, Cambridge, died at the scene. 

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Wisbech, failed a roadside drugs test and was arrested on suspicion of causing death through careless driving.  

He has since been released under investigation. 

In a tribute Mr Macarthur’s family said: “We would like to express our total sadness at the loss of our truly loved son, brother and grandson.  

“Harry will remain in our thoughts forever.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorcyclist aged in his 20s killed in crash on A142
  2. 2 Family pay tribute to 23-year-old motorbike lover killed on A142
  3. 3 Another motorcyclist involved in serious crash on A142 in Soham
  1. 4 ‘Life threatening threats, extortion’ as travellers wreak havoc
  2. 5 Film crew to produce TV advert for LloydsPharmacy near Ely
  3. 6 Village road to close again despite latest upgrade
  4. 7 See inside this former pub once owned by celebrities in east Cambridgeshire
  5. 8 Four injured in A142 Ely Road three vehicle crash
  6. 9 Just Stop Oil fuel protests 'suspended until April 25'
  7. 10 Ely goes for an 'all things bright and beautiful' look

Sergeant Ian Manley said: “This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts go out to Mr Macarthur’s family and friends. 

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident and who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it.” 

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 453 of April 8. 

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridge News
Wisbech News

Don't Miss

A police incident has closed the A14 eastbound at Cambridge, with queues in both directions

Cambs Live News | Updated

Recap: A14 closed at Cambridge due to 'police incident'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
13-year-old Tyler Rayner launched TJs Washes at his home in Mepal on March 12.

Gallery

Entrepreneur Tyler, 13, ‘extremely happy’ with new car washing business

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
It's thought that Oliver Cromwell was elected Thomas Parsons Charity governor on the site of the Ely property.

Hot Properties | Gallery

Take a look inside this £695k Grade II-listed former pub in Ely

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Dunstan Street fence that planners say must go

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Inspector rules fence 'particularly intrusive' and must come down

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon