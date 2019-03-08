Hare poachers torch car and set field alight before being ordered to leave South Cambridgeshire

Hare poachers torched their car and set alight a field in South Cambridgeshire yesterday (August 11).

The incident happened at 12pm after police were alerted to reports of hare coursing and a vehicle on fire in a field off Long Road in Comberton.

Four men were initially arrested at a nearby pub but had to be de-arrested because no one was willing to provide a witness statement.

Therefore they were issued a Section 35 dispersal order to leave the county.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Five dogs were also seized from the vehicle for not being chipped and are now in the care of the local authority.

"Witness fearful so suspects dispersed and escorted from the county".

It came as part of Operation Galileo which has been successful in tackling hare coursing in Lincolnshire and surrounding counties.