Men caught hare coursing with dogs in Soham and Fulbourn - one also arrested for possession of indecent images

Five men had their phones seized by police when they were caught hare coursing with dogs on land in Soham on Saturday (November 30). Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/FACEBOOK Archant

Five men had their phones seized by police when they were caught hare coursing with dogs on land in Soham on Saturday (November 30).

All of the men were interviewed for hare coursing offences and one was interviewed for being in possession of an offensive weapon.

When officers seized their phones one of the men smashed his on the floor.

Later that day, in a separate incident, a Subaru Legacy made off from Cambridgeshire Police's Rural Crime Action Team officers down Sutton Gault.

He was boxed in and had no escape, so he took to the fields where he promptly sank to his axles.

Police simply posted on social media "#GoingNowhereFast #NoLegacy".

Then on Sunday (December 1) three men with three dogs were detained, interviewed and reported for hare coursing in Fulbourn.

One of the men was also wanted for being in possession of indecent images - he was arrested.

