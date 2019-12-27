Advanced search

Hare coursing cars blocked in by rural police team in Soham

PUBLISHED: 12:35 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 27 December 2019

Hare coursing cars blocked in by rural police team in Soham. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Three hare coursing cars were blocked in and seized by police in Soham.

The Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) trapped the vehicles at the side of a house on Christmas Eve.

It came as part of Operation Galileo, which sees police across Cambridgeshire disrupt illegal poaching such as hare coursing.

A tweet on the Cambs Rural Cops read: "Three hare coursing vehicles intercepted by the team in Soham, blocked in and all seized for no tax before the coursing even started."

One person commented: "This is proof that hare coursers (and others committing wildlife crime) don't care about other laws either.

"One of the worst things DVLA ever did was take away tax discs, too."

There is typically an increase in poaching offences after October, when crops have been harvested, and fields are left empty and open.

Two vehicles were seized and seven people reported for hare coursing across two weeks earlier this autumn.

