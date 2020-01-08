Video

Court imposes tough banning order on suspected hare courser caught after 100mph chase in Cambridgeshire - once he's released from prison

Suspected hare courser Nelson Hedges has been jailed after being caught by police following a 100mph chase. He admitted criminal damage and dangerous driving in court. Picture; CAMBS COPS Archant

A suspected hare courser, who reached speeds of nearly 100mph to escape police, faces a number of banning orders should he return to Cambridgeshire once released from prison.

Nelson Hedges, 32, was reported to police by members of the public who were concerned he had been hare coursing in his silver Mazda Tribute near Isleham in East Cambridgeshire.

After fleeing the scene he was eventually caught by police by what a spokesman described as "tactical contact to bring the pursuit to a safe conclusion".

Hedges, from Guildford, was jailed for two months, banned from driving for 19 months, must pay £200 in compensation and £500 costs, and was handed a 10 year criminal behaviour order. He had admitted dangerous driving and criminal damage.

Det Constable Tom Nuttall said: "Hedges was so intent to make off from police he drove at ridiculous speeds and straight through junctions, risking the safety of other road users.

"I'm grateful to the member of the public who called to report their concerns."

He added: "Tip-offs like these help us target those causing problems in rural areas - we remain committed to tackling these kinds of offences."

Under the court order - issued by a judge at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) - Hedges will not be allowed into Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex for the next 10 years whilst in possession of any sighthound of any description;

He will also be banned from being with anyone who is possession of any hound, not be in a vehicle with a hound, and not to be on farm land without the owner's permission.

The court was told that police spotted Hedges in his mud covered car with dogs in the boot, driving through Isleham,

In an attempt to get Hedges to stop, another police car parked across the road and signalled for him to pull over.

Despite this Hedges manoeuvred around their car, mounting a pavement, and sped off.

Hedges drove at speeds of nearly 100mph in a 40mph zone and darted across two junctions without stopping, before driving onto a field in a bid to escape, causing an estimated £200 worth of damage to crops.

After doing a U-turn in the field Hedges made his way back onto the B1104, heading towards Isleham at excessive speeds before again trying to lose officers by driving through a field.