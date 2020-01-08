Advanced search

Video

Court imposes tough banning order on suspected hare courser caught after 100mph chase in Cambridgeshire - once he's released from prison

PUBLISHED: 15:56 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 08 January 2020

Suspected hare courser Nelson Hedges has been jailed after being caught by police following a 100mph chase. He admitted criminal damage and dangerous driving in court. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Suspected hare courser Nelson Hedges has been jailed after being caught by police following a 100mph chase. He admitted criminal damage and dangerous driving in court. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Archant

A suspected hare courser, who reached speeds of nearly 100mph to escape police, faces a number of banning orders should he return to Cambridgeshire once released from prison.

Suspected hare courser Nelson Hedges has been jailed after being caught by police following a 100mph chase. He admitted criminal damage and dangerous driving in court. Picture; CAMBS COPSSuspected hare courser Nelson Hedges has been jailed after being caught by police following a 100mph chase. He admitted criminal damage and dangerous driving in court. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Nelson Hedges, 32, was reported to police by members of the public who were concerned he had been hare coursing in his silver Mazda Tribute near Isleham in East Cambridgeshire.

After fleeing the scene he was eventually caught by police by what a spokesman described as "tactical contact to bring the pursuit to a safe conclusion".

Hedges, from Guildford, was jailed for two months, banned from driving for 19 months, must pay £200 in compensation and £500 costs, and was handed a 10 year criminal behaviour order. He had admitted dangerous driving and criminal damage.

Det Constable Tom Nuttall said: "Hedges was so intent to make off from police he drove at ridiculous speeds and straight through junctions, risking the safety of other road users.

"I'm grateful to the member of the public who called to report their concerns."

He added: "Tip-offs like these help us target those causing problems in rural areas - we remain committed to tackling these kinds of offences."

You may also want to watch:

Under the court order - issued by a judge at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) - Hedges will not be allowed into Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex for the next 10 years whilst in possession of any sighthound of any description;

He will also be banned from being with anyone who is possession of any hound, not be in a vehicle with a hound, and not to be on farm land without the owner's permission.

The court was told that police spotted Hedges in his mud covered car with dogs in the boot, driving through Isleham,

In an attempt to get Hedges to stop, another police car parked across the road and signalled for him to pull over.

Despite this Hedges manoeuvred around their car, mounting a pavement, and sped off.

Hedges drove at speeds of nearly 100mph in a 40mph zone and darted across two junctions without stopping, before driving onto a field in a bid to escape, causing an estimated £200 worth of damage to crops.

After doing a U-turn in the field Hedges made his way back onto the B1104, heading towards Isleham at excessive speeds before again trying to lose officers by driving through a field.

Most Read

School closure in Littleport due to ‘lack of heating’

Littleport Primary School will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday January 7) due to a lack of heating. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Rural campaign group call for action on hare coursers by making changes to the law

Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized last month. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Ely man arrested after officers find him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity of suspected class A drugs - at four in the morning

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Ely after officers found him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity or suspected class A drugs when they raided his home in Chief Street at around 4am on Saturday January 4. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBS

Soham ‘gateway’ plan for 540 homes, shops, medical centre and nursery school submitted to East Cambs Council

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 540 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD

Hollywood glamour to come to Ely Cathedral in Crowns & Gowns exhibition

Hollywood glamour to come to Ely Cathedral in Crowns & Gowns exhibition. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Most Read

School closure in Littleport due to ‘lack of heating’

Littleport Primary School will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday January 7) due to a lack of heating. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Rural campaign group call for action on hare coursers by making changes to the law

Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized last month. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Ely man arrested after officers find him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity of suspected class A drugs - at four in the morning

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Ely after officers found him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity or suspected class A drugs when they raided his home in Chief Street at around 4am on Saturday January 4. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBS

Soham ‘gateway’ plan for 540 homes, shops, medical centre and nursery school submitted to East Cambs Council

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 540 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD

Hollywood glamour to come to Ely Cathedral in Crowns & Gowns exhibition

Hollywood glamour to come to Ely Cathedral in Crowns & Gowns exhibition. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Latest from the Ely Standard

Court imposes tough banning order on suspected hare courser caught after 100mph chase in Cambridgeshire - once he’s released from prison

Suspected hare courser Nelson Hedges has been jailed after being caught by police following a 100mph chase. He admitted criminal damage and dangerous driving in court. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Council asks residents for ideas to help them reach zero carbon emissions target by 2050

East Cambridgeshire District Council has launched its new Think Zero scheme as well as an ideas forum where residents can share their tips on how the council can reach their zero carbon emissions target by 5050. Councillor Anna Bailey, leader of East Cambs Council, is also pictured.

Ely’s Silver Oak Coffee unveil new shop at March station

Elys Silver Oak Coffee unveil new shop at March station. Picture: SILVER OAK

Youngster with cancer is treated to a van of food and gifts from Tesco in Ely

A little girl from Ely who has cancer – who also lost her mum to the disease – was treated to a van of Christmas goodies from Tesco. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

CYCLING: Ely & District Cycling Club riders see in the New Year with impressive results

Neil Bowman in action for Ely & District Cycling Club. Picture: DAVEY JONES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists