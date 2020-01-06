Hare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire weekend blitz

Hare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: EAST CAMBS POLICE/ RCAT Archant

Seven hare coursing cars were seized, four people prosecuted and dispersal orders issued in East Cambridgeshire this weekend.

The Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) seized the first vehicles on Saturday (January 4) for no tax, no insurance and failing to stop for police in Sutton and Ely.

The following day three further vehicles were stopped in Soham - with four prosecuted and seven dispersal orders for South Cambridgeshire.

It came as part of Operation Galileo, which sees police across Cambridgeshire disrupt illegal poaching such as hare coursing.

Dozens of people praised police for their work on social media.

One resident said: "I think its brilliant stopping these people from doing what they're doing - even having no insurance can affect someone's life in such a big way."

There is typically an increase in poaching offences after October, when crops have been harvested, and fields are left empty and open.

Officers were assisted by The Essex Police Rural Engagement Team.

