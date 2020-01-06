Advanced search

Hare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire weekend blitz

PUBLISHED: 13:48 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 06 January 2020

Hare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: EAST CAMBS POLICE/ RCAT

Hare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: EAST CAMBS POLICE/ RCAT

Archant

Seven hare coursing cars were seized, four people prosecuted and dispersal orders issued in East Cambridgeshire this weekend.

Hare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: EAST CAMBS POLICE/ RCATHare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: EAST CAMBS POLICE/ RCAT

The Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) seized the first vehicles on Saturday (January 4) for no tax, no insurance and failing to stop for police in Sutton and Ely.

The following day three further vehicles were stopped in Soham - with four prosecuted and seven dispersal orders for South Cambridgeshire.

It came as part of Operation Galileo, which sees police across Cambridgeshire disrupt illegal poaching such as hare coursing.

Dozens of people praised police for their work on social media.

Hare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: EAST CAMBS POLICE/ RCATHare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: EAST CAMBS POLICE/ RCAT

One resident said: "I think its brilliant stopping these people from doing what they're doing - even having no insurance can affect someone's life in such a big way."

There is typically an increase in poaching offences after October, when crops have been harvested, and fields are left empty and open.

Officers were assisted by The Essex Police Rural Engagement Team.

Hare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: EAST CAMBS POLICE/ RCATHare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: EAST CAMBS POLICE/ RCAT

Hare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: EAST CAMBS POLICE/ RCATHare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: EAST CAMBS POLICE/ RCAT

Hare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: EAST CAMBS POLICE/ RCATHare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: EAST CAMBS POLICE/ RCAT

Hare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: EAST CAMBS POLICE/ RCATHare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: EAST CAMBS POLICE/ RCAT

Hare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: EAST CAMBS POLICE/ RCATHare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: EAST CAMBS POLICE/ RCAT

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

School closure in Littleport due to ‘lack of heating’

Littleport Primary School will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday January 7) due to a lack of heating. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Ely man arrested after officers find him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity of suspected class A drugs - at four in the morning

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Ely after officers found him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity or suspected class A drugs when they raided his home in Chief Street at around 4am on Saturday January 4. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBS

Hare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire weekend blitz

Hare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: EAST CAMBS POLICE/ RCAT

Hollywood glamour to come to Ely Cathedral in Crowns & Gowns exhibition

Hollywood glamour to come to Ely Cathedral in Crowns & Gowns exhibition. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Most Read

School closure in Littleport due to ‘lack of heating’

Littleport Primary School will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday January 7) due to a lack of heating. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Ely man arrested after officers find him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity of suspected class A drugs - at four in the morning

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Ely after officers found him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity or suspected class A drugs when they raided his home in Chief Street at around 4am on Saturday January 4. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBS

Hare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire weekend blitz

Hare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: EAST CAMBS POLICE/ RCAT

Hollywood glamour to come to Ely Cathedral in Crowns & Gowns exhibition

Hollywood glamour to come to Ely Cathedral in Crowns & Gowns exhibition. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Latest from the Ely Standard

Hollywood glamour to come to Ely Cathedral in Crowns & Gowns exhibition

Hollywood glamour to come to Ely Cathedral in Crowns & Gowns exhibition. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Ely man arrested after officers find him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity of suspected class A drugs - at four in the morning

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Ely after officers found him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity or suspected class A drugs when they raided his home in Chief Street at around 4am on Saturday January 4. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBS

School closure in Littleport due to ‘lack of heating’

Littleport Primary School will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday January 7) due to a lack of heating. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Could metro mayor James Palmer add Cambridgeshire police and crime commissioner role to his duties?

Home secretary Priti Patel wth mayor James Palmer Peterborough last year., Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Vienna’s New Year concert tradition recreated with humour at Saffron Hall

BBC Concert Orchestra. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists