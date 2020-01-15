Hare courser caught in field near Isleham

Hare courser caught in field near Isleham. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Archant

A hare courser was caught in a field near Isleham after leaving his vehicle with no tax, no insurance and a bald tyre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hare courser caught in field near Isleham. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Hare courser caught in field near Isleham. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Rural police seized the car and gave a ticket for the tyre.

The courser and his dog were found in a field nearby, where he was reported and dispersed from Cambridgeshire.

It came as part of Operation Galileo, which sees police across the county disrupt illegal poaching such as hare coursing.

There is typically an increase in poaching offences after October, when crops have been harvested, and fields are left empty and open.

You may also want to watch: