Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Cambridgeshire

Rosie Boon

Published: 5:32 PM March 29, 2022
Updated: 5:44 PM March 29, 2022
People punting on the River Cam in Cambridge as they enjoy the May Day Bank Holiday sunshine.

People punting on the River Cam in Cambridge as they enjoy the sunshine. - Credit: PA

People living in Cambridge are the happiest in Cambridgeshire, according to new figures. 

Cambridgeshire's happiest and unhappiest places to live have been revealed using wellbeing data analysed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). 

The ONS has used the results of a national survey which asked people to rate their level of happiness during the 12 months up to March 2021 to give areas an average figure. 

People were asked to rate their life satisfaction, happiness and anxiety levels out of 10.  

The survey was taken during the coronavirus pandemic and the ONS stated that personal wellbeing during the first and second wave was among the lowest levels it had recorded since it started in 2011. 

During this time, the average ratings for happiness across the UK level fell to among the lowest scores in a decade.  

Despite this difficult period, Cambridge was revealed at the happiest place in Cambridgeshire, followed by East Cambridgeshire and South Cambridgeshire.  

People were asked to rate their life satisfaction, happiness and anxiety levels out of 10. Scoring ranged from 0 meaning "not at all" and 10 is "completely". 

1. Cambridge  

Grand Arcade, Cambridge.

Grand Arcade, Cambridge. - Credit: Hugh Venables

Life satisfaction: 7.88  

Worthwhile: 8.12  

Happiness: 7.95  

Anxiety: 3.41  

2. East Cambridgeshire 

The sun rises behind Ely Cathedral in The Fens.

The sun rises behind Ely Cathedral in East Cambridgeshire. - Credit: PA

Life satisfaction: 7.96  

Worthwhile: 8.09  

Happiness: 7.70  

Anxiety: 2.99  

3. South Cambridgeshire  

Across South Cambridgeshire.

Across South Cambridgeshire. - Credit: John Sutton

Life satisfaction: 7.46  

Worthwhile: 7.88  

Happiness: 7.56  

Anxiety: 3.39 

4. Fenland  

Tractor and Fenland near Rungay's Bridge.

Tractor and Fenland near Rungay's Bridge. - Credit: Mat Fascione

Life satisfaction: 7.44  

Worthwhile: 7.49  

Happiness: 7.12  

Anxiety: 2.54  

5. Huntingdonshire  

Huntingdon - Hartford Church.

Huntingdon - Hartford Church. - Credit: Colin Smith

Life satisfaction: 7.30  

Worthwhile: 7.69  

Happiness: 7.10  

Anxiety: 3.42  

Cambridgeshire photographer, Daniel Ackerley-Holmes, suggested Cambridge's reason for scoring the highest for happiness is a lack of money troubles.  

He said: “It's a wealthy area. Money doesn't make you happy on its own, but it certainly reduces the anxiety most people have about finances, which is one of the biggest worries any of us face.” 

Taking the trophy for the lowest levels of anxiety is Fenland. 

Fen resident, Maria Ellen, put it down to other residents and the feeling of community.  

She said: “The people are more relaxed and less stressed.” 

Unfortunately, Huntingdonshire scored the highest for levels of anxiety. 

Huntingdon resident and mum-of-four Amanda Buckenham is trying to find the light in everyday after she re-wrote the Grease song "You're the one I want" lyrics around the cost-of-living crisis.  

She said: “There are moments in this rubbish we can all enjoy.  

“We should all try to take moments to focus on something good. It's so easy to get bogged down so we should try to find the good in every day.”  

Her song starts “I've got bills, they're multiplying and I'm losing control!”.  

Data
Cambridgeshire

