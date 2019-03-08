LICENSING ACT 2003

Notice is hereby given that Hannam Leisure Ltd has on 4 June 2019 applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence for Hannam's Wake Hub Cambridge Road Stretham. The application is for: Plays, Films, Indoor Sporting Events, Boxing and Wrestling Entertainment, Live Music, Recorded Music, Performance of Dance, Entertainment of a Similar Description, Late Night Refreshment and the Sale by Retail of Alcohol

Monday to Sunday 09:00 to 01:00 hours

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by submitting a completed representation form to Environmental Services Licensing Section The Grange Nutholt Lane Ely Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE by 2 July 2019. A copy of the form to make representations on can be downloaded from the Council's web site www. eastcambs.gov.uk or by telephoning 01353 665555. The application can be viewed, by appointment, at the Council Offices during normal office hours (Monday to Thursday 08:45 to 17:00 and Friday 08:45 to 16:30).

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction is a Level 5 fine on the standard scale.