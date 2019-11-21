Littleport student's peace poster wins local round of annual competition - she'll now compete against national and international entries to win cash prize

A Littleport student is one step closer to winning $5,000 after her peace poster won the local round of Littleport Lions Club's annual peace poster competition.

Hannah Turnock, who goes to Littleport Academy, won with her 'Journey of Peace' themed poster, beating other children from her school and Witchford Village College.

Michael Stares, Littleport Lions Club president, said: "I was very impressed by the entries locally and it is obvious that these young people have strong ideas about what peace means to them."

Hannah's poster will now be judged against national and international posters that have been made by more than 600,000 children around the world.

The eventual winner will receive $5000 at a ceremony in New York and the 23 runners up will each receive a certificate and $500.

This is the 32nd year of the poster competition.

For more information email lionscluboflittleport@gmail.com