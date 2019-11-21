Advanced search

Littleport student's peace poster wins local round of annual competition - she'll now compete against national and international entries to win cash prize

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 November 2019

Littleport Academy student Hannah Turnock's peace poster wins local round of annual competition - she’ll now compete against national and international entries to win $5,000. Hannah Turnock with her winning poster. Picture: DAVID ELLIS

Littleport Academy student Hannah Turnock's peace poster wins local round of annual competition - she'll now compete against national and international entries to win $5,000. Hannah Turnock with her winning poster. Picture: DAVID ELLIS

Archant

A Littleport student is one step closer to winning $5,000 after her peace poster won the local round of Littleport Lions Club's annual peace poster competition.

Hannah Turnock, who goes to Littleport Academy, won with her 'Journey of Peace' themed poster, beating other children from her school and Witchford Village College.

Michael Stares, Littleport Lions Club president, said: "I was very impressed by the entries locally and it is obvious that these young people have strong ideas about what peace means to them."

You may also want to watch:

Hannah's poster will now be judged against national and international posters that have been made by more than 600,000 children around the world.

The eventual winner will receive $5000 at a ceremony in New York and the 23 runners up will each receive a certificate and $500.

This is the 32nd year of the poster competition.

For more information email lionscluboflittleport@gmail.com

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Sutton women brave the shave and raise £460 for charity in support of friend following breast cancer diagnosis

Five friends from Sutton braved the shave to raise £460 for charity after one of them was diagnosed with breast cancer. Bonnie Clayton Keiller, Sorcha Rayner, Shelley Young, Britt Youket and Lucy Amos-John. Picture: OLIVER'S BARBER SHOP SUTTON

Village fights off proposals for 110 homes on 10 acre field for the second time in five years

Haddenham - the site that was proposed for 110 homes. The application has been rejected for the second time in five years. Picture; PLANNING FILES, ECDC

Man in court for burglary and theft in Ely, Cambridge and Littleport

Barry Clarke, 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of theft and two counts of burglary in connection with incidents which took place in Cambridge, Ely and Littleport between October 29 and November 12. Picture: TWITTER/POLICING EAST CAMBS

Man arrested after eight people rescued from back of a lorry

Man arrested after eight people rescued from back of a lorry

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Sutton women brave the shave and raise £460 for charity in support of friend following breast cancer diagnosis

Five friends from Sutton braved the shave to raise £460 for charity after one of them was diagnosed with breast cancer. Bonnie Clayton Keiller, Sorcha Rayner, Shelley Young, Britt Youket and Lucy Amos-John. Picture: OLIVER'S BARBER SHOP SUTTON

Village fights off proposals for 110 homes on 10 acre field for the second time in five years

Haddenham - the site that was proposed for 110 homes. The application has been rejected for the second time in five years. Picture; PLANNING FILES, ECDC

Man in court for burglary and theft in Ely, Cambridge and Littleport

Barry Clarke, 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of theft and two counts of burglary in connection with incidents which took place in Cambridge, Ely and Littleport between October 29 and November 12. Picture: TWITTER/POLICING EAST CAMBS

Man arrested after eight people rescued from back of a lorry

Man arrested after eight people rescued from back of a lorry

Latest from the Ely Standard

Littleport student’s peace poster wins local round of annual competition - she’ll now compete against national and international entries to win cash prize

Littleport Academy student Hannah Turnock's peace poster wins local round of annual competition - she’ll now compete against national and international entries to win $5,000. Hannah Turnock with her winning poster. Picture: DAVID ELLIS

By election after £4,500 a year councillor quits - nine days after resigning £85,000 a year job as Cambridgeshire police and crime commissioner

In happier times, Jason Ablewhite welcoming his depuity Ray Bisby nearly two years ago, Mr Bisby is now about to become his interim replacement.

Six comic actors to play 128 characters as Viva perform The 39 Steps in Fordham

Viva Theatre Company perform The 39 Steps at Fordham Victoria Hall from December 5 to 7. The cast is pictured in rehearsals. Picture: RACHAEL POLSOM

Fewer trees in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire than in London

There are fewer trees in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire than in London according to a new study by environmental group Friends of the Earth. Pictured are the March Lions when they decided to brighten up the circular garden in West End Park in April. Picture: JOHN POTTER

The Ely and District Parkinson’s UK Support Group hear from trio of local speakers at November meeting in the city

Members of The Ely and District Parkinson’s UK Support Group were joined by a trio of local speakers at their monthly meeting in the city. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists