Love conquers Storm Dennis as 500 hand-painted rocks take pride of place at Ely pub

PUBLISHED: 10:26 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 18 February 2020

Love conquers Storm Dennis as 500 hand-painted rocks take pride of place at Ely pub. Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

A carpet of 500 hand-painted rocks went on display in an Ely pub garden as crafters braved blustery weather to come together.

The third annual LoveFest, organised by the Ely Rock Eels, took place at The Prince Albert pub in Silver Street on Saturday February 15.

Kellie Driscoll, of Blue Kangaroo Entertainment, painted faces and created henna designs while Rhiannon Rae "rocked" with love tracks from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

The love rocks included a Herbie Love Bug, a rock copy of Romeo and Juliet, a couple of Queens of Hearts, and lots of pride rocks.

Fleur Patten, admin for Ely Rock Eels, who won the Ely Hero Awards community champion last year, said: "Ely's LoveFest is all about caring and sharing in person, whoever you are.

"The only difference from our usual events is that we ask rock hunters to donate a few pennies for their gathered rocks in order to support Pride in Ely."

You can still see the rocks and donate at The Prince Albert.

