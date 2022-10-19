Promotion

Follow Dennis, Gnasher and friends to solve creepy clues on the fun family quest around the gardens of Audley End - Credit: ENGLISH HERTIAGE

From Halloween half-term fun for little ones and pumpkin picking for families to guided ghost tours and spooky club nights for adults, here are some of the most exciting spooky events taking place in Ely and across Cambridgeshire.

October 22-30 – Week of Wickedness at Skylark Garden Centre, Wimblington

Head to Skylark Garden Centre for pumpkin picking, carving, a free comedy and magic show inside an all-weather marquee, phantom tractor ride with nurf guns and an all-new Halloween maze.

There is also a new go-kart and toddler track, zip wire, jumping pillow, trotter trophy pig racing and daily fancy dress competitions.

Find out more via www.skylarkgardencentre.digitickets.co.uk

October 22-30 – Halloween half-term at Audley End

Gather your little monsters and prepare for a ghoulishly good day out at Audley End. After having your face painted, follow Dennis, Gnasher and friends to solve creepy clues on the fun family quest around the gardens.

With so much spooky stuff to see and do from 10am to 4pm each day, it’s a phantomtastic, great value day out for families.

Admission to the event is included in the standard admission ticket price. If you are an English Hertiage member, then your ticket will be free.

Visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/audley-end-halloween-22-30-oct-2022/ to book in advance

October 29 – Boogie Nights Halloween special at The Maltings

Dance your way through the night to some of the biggest dance classics from the 70s 80s and 90s... at one of the biggest retro club nights in East Anglia.

Organisers JWL Events will be chucking in hundreds of glowsticks, inflatables and other retro freebies, too, to help you party in style.

Tickets cost £8.50 in advance or £10 on the door.

Call the box office on 07885 386939 or visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/jwl-events/t-kkjjey

October 29 – Revolution Horror Story at Revolution, Cambridge

Halloween is here and Cambridge's four-story venue, Revolution, will be transformed into various seasons of American Horror Story with a Revolution twist.

Starting at 9pm, you're not going to want to miss this one.

Tickets via https://fixr.co/event/revolution-horror-story-tickets-574072374

October 30 – Halloween spooky family day at Littleport Ex-Servicemens Club

Intercity Disco will keep your young ones amused and ever so slightly scared with his spookily frightening disco sounds.

Fancy dress is encouraged, and there will be prizes.

Tickets are £2 a head (adults included). Call 01353 860378 to book.

October 31 – Carnival of Dead Halloween at Vinyl Cambridge

A unique blend of circus, carnival and Halloween chaos awaits with Vinyl's usual blend of the best flashback hits with some spooky twists.

The party will feature an array of wild performers, a fully-themed club, festival-level sound and production as well as DJs and dancers.

Opens at 10pm. Book tickets via www.vinylclub.co.uk/club/cambridge/

November 4 – Forks & Fawkes bonfire night celebration

Cosy up with your partner and enjoy the stars during a romantic night at The Old Hall's courtyard.

With roaring fire pits, an outside bar, live music and a fantastic atmosphere, it'll be the perfect evening to kick off the festive season.

The £32.50 ticket price includes a glass of mulled wine, charcuterie and baked camembert board with crudité, live music, and a smores-making kit.

Book via www.theoldhallely.co.uk or 01353 663275.