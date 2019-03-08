Video

Halloween-themed family rave at The Maltings in Ely - it's time to get your costumes ready

Halloween-themed family fun for the post-rave generation of parents is what you can expect when Big Fish Little Fish return to Ely on Saturday October 26. Picture: BIG FISH LITTLE FISH. Archant

Halloween-themed family fun for the post-rave generation of parents is what you can expect when Big Fish Little Fish return to Ely on Saturday October 26.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Halloween-themed family fun for the post-rave generation of parents is what you can expect when Big Fish Little Fish return to Ely on Saturday October 26. Halloween-themed family fun for the post-rave generation of parents is what you can expect when Big Fish Little Fish return to Ely on Saturday October 26.

The family rave at The Maltings will feature themed crafts, giant balloons, glitter cannons, bubble machines, lighting (no strobes), face painting stall, a Just 4U Cakes stall and parachute dance.

Fancy dress is optional - please be mindful of young children when choosing your Halloween costum)

The raves are for families with younger children (aged eight and under) though older siblings are welcome.

Adults are not admitted unless accompanied by a child.

Each event is stewarded and risk assessed in advance. Music is monitored and played at a safe level for younger ears.

Book book tickets here or for more information click here.