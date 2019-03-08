Advanced search

TV chefs The Hairy Bikers to share recipe tips at Ely Cathedral book talk

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 October 2019

British television chefs The Hairy Bikers will be at Ely Cathedral on Monday October 28 to talk about their new recipe book One Pot Wonders. Picture: TOPPING.

British television chefs The Hairy Bikers will be at Ely Cathedral on Monday October 28 to talk about their new recipe book One Pot Wonders. Picture: TOPPING.

Archant

British television chefs The Hairy Bikers are coming to Ely Cathedral on Monday October 28 to talk about their new recipe book.

With their blend of tasty recipes and cheeky humour, David Myers and Simon "Si" King have become Britain's favourite food heroes.

You may also want to watch:

The duo will be in the city to chat all things 'One Pot Wonders', which is their new collection of recipes.

There are chapters on breakfasts and brunches, soups and salads, stews, stovetop suppers, pies, pot roasts, puds and cakes.

Admission costs £22 (including book) or £10 (early bird, entry only). Book online via www.toppingbooks.co.uk/events/ely/the-hairy-bikers/

Doors 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start.

Most Read

‘We are so lucky to have found it’ - rare stolen Land Rover from Isleham found hidden in grass and painted black 10 miles away

A rare red Land Rover that was stolen from a devastated 19-year-old in Isleham was found 10 miles away – repainted black – near Lakenheath. Picture; SUBMITTED

HRH the Princess Royal visits police firearms museum at Chatteris during whistle stop tour of Cambridgeshire

HRH the Prince Royal on her visit to the Police Firearms Officers' Association Museum of Armed Policing at The Old Police Station, 18 East Park Street, Chatteris. Picture; IAN CARTER

‘Best day ever’ for Cambridgeshire farmer as HRH Princess Royal lands in Little Downham to meet the Corkers Crisps team

HRH the Princess Royal was warmly welcomed to East Cambridgeshire as she paid a 90 minute visit to Corkers Crisps at Little Downham. She toured the factory, handed out long service awards, and chatted to the company's woprkforce. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

LETTER: A cola a day is ‘irresponsible’

Jean Cox (91) drinks a coke a day in Ely. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Suspended sentence for village shop worker who stole £12,000 from employers - she must repay all the cash by the end of November

Kerry Mowl, who had worked for Ashley Stores, in High Street, Ashley, for nine years, admitted she was “struggling financially” when she stole £12,000 by voiding transactions just minutes after customers had paid. The 44-year-old was handed a suspended prison sentence and told to repay all the cash by the end of November. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Most Read

‘We are so lucky to have found it’ - rare stolen Land Rover from Isleham found hidden in grass and painted black 10 miles away

A rare red Land Rover that was stolen from a devastated 19-year-old in Isleham was found 10 miles away – repainted black – near Lakenheath. Picture; SUBMITTED

HRH the Princess Royal visits police firearms museum at Chatteris during whistle stop tour of Cambridgeshire

HRH the Prince Royal on her visit to the Police Firearms Officers' Association Museum of Armed Policing at The Old Police Station, 18 East Park Street, Chatteris. Picture; IAN CARTER

‘Best day ever’ for Cambridgeshire farmer as HRH Princess Royal lands in Little Downham to meet the Corkers Crisps team

HRH the Princess Royal was warmly welcomed to East Cambridgeshire as she paid a 90 minute visit to Corkers Crisps at Little Downham. She toured the factory, handed out long service awards, and chatted to the company's woprkforce. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

LETTER: A cola a day is ‘irresponsible’

Jean Cox (91) drinks a coke a day in Ely. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Suspended sentence for village shop worker who stole £12,000 from employers - she must repay all the cash by the end of November

Kerry Mowl, who had worked for Ashley Stores, in High Street, Ashley, for nine years, admitted she was “struggling financially” when she stole £12,000 by voiding transactions just minutes after customers had paid. The 44-year-old was handed a suspended prison sentence and told to repay all the cash by the end of November. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Sixty stunning entries in Ely Photographic Club’s first print competition of the season

Ely Photographic Club held its first print competition of the season on October 16 at Ely College. The Three Bassetts by Kevin Pigney.

David v Goliath battle in the High Court as entrepreneur from the Fens takes on the might of Sainsbury’s in £5m breach of contract dispute

Businessman Bruce Smith�s Fenland based company is taking on Sainsbury�s in a �5m High Court battle in the wake of what was known locally as �supermarket-gate�. Picture: Archant/PA/PA Images

REVIEW: Abominable is another eye-popping animated adventure from DreamWorks

Abominable is another eye-popping animated adventure from DreamWorks. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH.

Soham Town Rangers out to claim thousands of pounds in Buildbase renovation scheme, and they need your help

Soham Town Rangers have entered Buildbase’s ‘transfer deal’ competition where they aim to pocket £25,000 to help kickstart renovation plans for their Julius Martin Lane home. The competition is open to clubs competing in this season’s FA Trophy and FA Vase competitions. The final six clubs will be invited to pitch their plans at Wembley Stadium in December. Picture: SOHAM TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

All you need to know about The Really Big Bash for Charity fundraiser at The Maltings in Ely

Friends Elizabeth Robertson and Margaret Dooling have organised The Really Big Bash for Charity fundraiser as a way of raising money for Cancer Research UK and Myeloma UK. The event takes place at The Maltings on Saturday November 30 and will be opened by the Mayor of Ely Cllr Mike Rouse. Picture: SUBMITTED.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists