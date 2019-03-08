TV chefs The Hairy Bikers to share recipe tips at Ely Cathedral book talk

British television chefs The Hairy Bikers will be at Ely Cathedral on Monday October 28 to talk about their new recipe book One Pot Wonders. Picture: TOPPING. Archant

British television chefs The Hairy Bikers are coming to Ely Cathedral on Monday October 28 to talk about their new recipe book.

With their blend of tasty recipes and cheeky humour, David Myers and Simon "Si" King have become Britain's favourite food heroes.

The duo will be in the city to chat all things 'One Pot Wonders', which is their new collection of recipes.

There are chapters on breakfasts and brunches, soups and salads, stews, stovetop suppers, pies, pot roasts, puds and cakes.

Admission costs £22 (including book) or £10 (early bird, entry only). Book online via www.toppingbooks.co.uk/events/ely/the-hairy-bikers/

Doors 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start.