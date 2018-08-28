Witchford theatre group to bring Hairspray the Musical to life

Witchford Amateur Dramatic Society are performing Hairspray from February 7 to 9 at Witchford Village College. Pictured are Sammy Webb (playing Tracey) and Abi Barker (Penny). Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL. Archant

Witchford Amateur Dramatics Society‎ (WADS) will take audiences back to 1960s New York when they perform Hairspray the Musical this week.

Witchford Amateur Dramatic Society are performing Hairspray from February 7 to 9 at Witchford Village College. Pictured are musical directors Naomi d’Cunha and Jonathan Carter. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL. Witchford Amateur Dramatic Society are performing Hairspray from February 7 to 9 at Witchford Village College. Pictured are musical directors Naomi d’Cunha and Jonathan Carter. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.

A host of local people has been rehearsing since last September to produce the show and Rosemary Westwell, who attended the rehearsals, said: “Each year it seems to get better and better.

“The hard work has really paid off from what I witnessed at the final rehearsal of ‘Hairspray’ on Sunday.

“It was a mass of locals of all ages having a great time while providing a show of considerable quality and vitality.

Witchford Amateur Dramatic Society are performing Hairspray from February 7 to 9 at Witchford Village College. Pictured is director/producer Lucy Short. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL. Witchford Amateur Dramatic Society are performing Hairspray from February 7 to 9 at Witchford Village College. Pictured is director/producer Lucy Short. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.

“It is no wonder some of the nights are already fully booked.”

Shows are at 7.30pm on Thursday 7, Friday 8 and Saturday 9. There is also a 2pm performance on Saturday.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £8 for under 16s. To book visit www.ticketsource.co.uk and search WADS Hairspray or call 07983 530665 or email witchfordamdram@outlook.com

Tickets can also be bought in person at Witchford Post Office.