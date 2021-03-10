Published: 10:15 AM March 10, 2021

Haddenham Steam Rally and Heavy Horse Show has been cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The committee has however announced a new date for next year’s event, on September 10 and 11.

Reasons for the cancellation include the well-being of all officials, exhibitors, traders, visitors and the local population as well as there being a lack of health and safety guidance available for a large-scale outdoor event.

The committee that runs the annual event said: “Following considerable discussion, it is with much sadness that the committee have decided to cancel this year’s event.

“This has not been an easy decision to make, as we all know only too well how many exhibitors, traders and members of the general public look forward to our well-regarded event.

You may also want to watch:

“While the rally was scheduled to take place September 11 and 12, which is well beyond June 21 date that the Prime Minister has stated in his road map, it was also made clear that the roadmap dates are not set in stone.

“The committee concluded that there is still too much uncertainty to proceed with our rally this year.

“We are all focusing on being bigger and better in 2022,” added the committee.



