Haddenham's recreation shelter called 'The Ukraine' has been vandalised causing at least £1,700 worth of damage. - Credit: Haddenham Parish Council

A village’s recreation shelter has been vandalised causing at least £1,700 worth of damage.

The Ukraine, as it has become known in Haddenham due to its colour scheme and people’s strong support of those defending their country, has become popular in the community.

Since it was vandalised, a spokesperson from Haddenham Parish Council has spoken out saying they are “saddened” and “deeply disappointed”.

“The damage will cost our parish almost £1,700 to repair, as quoted by manufacturers but we’re also seeking additional local quotes” they said.

“That money could have instead been used for a number of important causes in the parish.”

The spokesperson said they think it is “incredibly sad” that a minority of individuals appear to think “we need to live in a community of smashed up buildings”.

“Witnesses have seen youths throwing rocks at the shelter,” they said.

“Some people think it was done with a football which we are confident isn’t the case.”

The council hopes to prosecute the perpetrators and retrieve the repair costs as compensation.

“As well as increasing our CCTV coverage around the recreation area, we will be requesting a stronger police presence in the village going forward,” said the spokesperson.