School stages ‘at home nature day’ for families and pupils in lockdown
Pupils and families stuck indoors in lockdown enjoyed a ‘at home nature day’ linked with a Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) event.
Robert Arkenstall Primary School in Haddenham near Ely hosted the one-off ‘break’ and tied it in with the RSPB’s ‘Big Garden Birdwatch 2021’.
Kate Bonney, headteacher, said: “It has been lovely to see so many of our children enjoying a nature focus this week.
“Staying close to nature is well known for being good for wellbeing and it was great to give children a break from their normal routine.”
“After a week of homeschool, which can get stressful at times, it really has made a lovely end to the week,” said one parent.
“Our daughter has been engaged and focused with all the tasks and has learnt many practical tasks including personal safety whilst using tools to make her ladybird house.
“She’s learned the importance of patience, with it paying off counting the birds whilst in her bird hide and the different types of birds found and the foods they eat.
“It has really given her a boost.
“It was a lovely change to the pace of recent weeks and there was a good variety of activities for all age groups.”
Robert Arkenstall is planning a series of 'off-screen' days over the coming weeks to help keep families motivated during this challenging time.