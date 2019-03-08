Haddenham Pre-School is praised for 'outstanding quality of education' by Ofsted

A pre-school in East Cambridgeshire has been given praised for "highly motivated and eager to learn children" after an inspection ranked them outstanding in all areas.

Haddenham Pre-School, in Chewells Lane, was classed as outstanding by Ofsted for their quality of education, behaviour, personal development, leadership and overall effectiveness.

The education watchdog said that children had "positive attitudes" and the management was "extremely passionate".

"Parents are highly delighted with the outstanding quality of the learning experiences and exemplary care that their children receive," inspector Kathryn Evans said.

"Staff provide children with exceptional opportunities to gain an understanding of the world around them."

Inspectors were also pleased with how pupils were cared for when they were upset, by staff offering them "encouraging smiles and cuddles".

The pre-school has an outdoor play area with their own vegetable patch and guinea pigs.

Children also regularly visit care homes to sing for elderly residents and take part in activities.

Ms Evans, inspector, continued: "Children are highly motivated, eager to learn and have lots of fun.

"The manager is extremely passionate about her role and has an exceptional vision for the pre-school.

"Staff have an excellent knowledge of the signs of abuse and awareness of their responsibilities to protect children from harm."

Claire Ideson, manager at the pre-school, said: "We are all very proud of what we have accomplished.

"The inspector was here for seven hours and we were one of the first to be inspected under the new framework from this September.

"When we were told about the outcome we were so pleased. It was very emotional for us.

"The children are looked after like how we would look after our own.

"We always get such lovely feedback from parents about how we are very homely and welcoming."

The inspection took place on September 18.

Haddenham Pre-School has 35 children, seven members of staff and is situated in a mobile building. It has been operating in the heart of the village since 1972.

Spaces are still available at the pre-school, if anyone would like to get in touch to arrange a visit, call 01353 740126.

