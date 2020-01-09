Advanced search

Haddenham Post Office to close for one month for refurbishment

09 January, 2020 - 10:14
Haddenham Post Office to close for one month for refurbishment. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Haddenham Post Office will be temporarily closed for one month for an extensive refurbishment.

To allow for the work to take place, the branch in High Street will temporarily close on Monday January 20 at 5.30pm and due to re-open on Friday February 21 at 9am.

During this temporary closure customers can access Post Office services from any convenient branch including:

- Wilburton Post Office, 34 High Street, Wilburton, CB6 3RA

- Stretham Post Office, 45 High Street, Stretham, CB6 3JQ

Billy Ware, Post Office senior partner relationship manager, said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the refurbishment.

"The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily."

