Published: 6:30 AM August 13, 2021

Susan and Brian Barker attended Hillrow Day Nursery's 25th birthday event and, right, the couple when they first opened the site. - Credit: Hillrow Day Nursery/Archant

A nursery which runs educational activities for children from four-months-old to 11-years-old has marked its 25th birthday.

Hillrow Day Nursery in Haddenham was opened by husband and wife duo Susan and Brian Barker in 1996, which this newspaper covered.

The couple attended a mini party event at the site this month, where children helped decorate balloons, bunting and a birthday cake was also prepared.

The nursery, now managed by Susan and Brian’s son Darren Barker and Joanne Habbin, was launched after a surge in demand for childcare facilities in and around the area.

Susan and Brian Barker, who opened Hillrow Day Nursery in Haddenham 25 years ago, at the site's birthday event. - Credit: Hillrow Day Nursery

“They wanted to have a nursery that felt like a home from home environment and we have tried to keep that and feel like a family,” Ms Habbin said.

“Our ethos is we are a Hillrow family and for children to feel they have a home while learning.”

A maximum of 42 children can attend the nursery, which runs holiday and after-school clubs, at any one time and was forced to close temporarily during lockdown.

Susan and Brian Barker pictured in the Ely Standard newspaper when they first opened Hillrow Day Nursery in Haddenham 25 years ago. - Credit: Archant

But Ms Habbin is confident with a strong team, more progress is on its way.

“We are happy working here and I think that rubs off on the parents that we are like a family,” she said.

“We have a strong team of staff who support me and Darren on running it successfully and would like to keep going and make it as successful as possible.”