Nursery eyes even more success after landmark birthday
- Credit: Hillrow Day Nursery/Archant
A nursery which runs educational activities for children from four-months-old to 11-years-old has marked its 25th birthday.
Hillrow Day Nursery in Haddenham was opened by husband and wife duo Susan and Brian Barker in 1996, which this newspaper covered.
The couple attended a mini party event at the site this month, where children helped decorate balloons, bunting and a birthday cake was also prepared.
The nursery, now managed by Susan and Brian’s son Darren Barker and Joanne Habbin, was launched after a surge in demand for childcare facilities in and around the area.
“They wanted to have a nursery that felt like a home from home environment and we have tried to keep that and feel like a family,” Ms Habbin said.
“Our ethos is we are a Hillrow family and for children to feel they have a home while learning.”
A maximum of 42 children can attend the nursery, which runs holiday and after-school clubs, at any one time and was forced to close temporarily during lockdown.
Most Read
- 1 Stolen caravan pursuit pays off for cops
- 2 'Resilience and hard work' pays off for GCSE students
- 3 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
- 4 Drug dealer caught with £1,500 of heroin in his bottom
- 5 Councillor to stand down after family move
- 6 Charity speechless as it secures £10,000-a-year donation
- 7 Stolen car ended up 'flying 10ft into cornfield' near Mildenhall
- 8 Student overwhelmed after securing national newspaper role
- 9 ‘Lost Covid generation’ a myth says King’s Ely principal
- 10 GCSE results 'reflect students' excellent progress' despite difficulties of lockdown
But Ms Habbin is confident with a strong team, more progress is on its way.
“We are happy working here and I think that rubs off on the parents that we are like a family,” she said.
“We have a strong team of staff who support me and Darren on running it successfully and would like to keep going and make it as successful as possible.”