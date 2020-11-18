News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Nursery raises £900 for children in Need

person

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:30 PM November 18, 2020    Updated: 7:21 PM December 14, 2020
The nursery staff in their pyjamas for our fundraising week with the total amount raised.

The nursery staff in their pyjamas for our fundraising week with the total amount raised.

Children and staff at a Haddenham nursery raised £900 for Children In Need - nine times their original target - by dressing in pyjamas and completing a sponsored exercise week.

During the exercise week, the team at Hillrow Day Nursery completed a Joe Wicks workout, yoga, zumba, dancing, obstacle courses, exercise sports and many more activities.

Joanne Habbin, who is one of the managers at the nursery, said: “We all had Pudsey biscuits made by our cook Leesa and took part in the Children In Need duck race.”

MORE: Children make TV debut singing from Ely Cathedral as part of charity choir

She added that the nursery initially set out with a target of £100 and that “if we raised more than our target, Darren, the other nursery manager, said he would dye his hair purple.

MORE: Gary Barlow superfan offers two VIP concert tickets for charity raffle prize

“We were overwhelmed with the response and the fact we raised £900. So Darren now has purple hair!”

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Death of Morgan Green of Ely was not murder, say police

John Elworthy

person

Cash collection set up for village postie who ‘goes and above and beyond’

Harry Rutter

person

£27m lets the train take the strain with eight-carriages and 2,000 extra...

John Elworthy

person

Video

Electric fault likely cause of blaze in which two children died and...

Sam Russell

person
Comments powered by Disqus