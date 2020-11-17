Nursery raises £900 for children in Need
PUBLISHED: 16:30 18 November 2020
Children and staff at a Haddenham nursery raised £900 for Children In Need - nine times their original target - by dressing in pyjamas and completing a sponsored exercise week.
During the exercise week, the team at Hillrow Day Nursery completed a Joe Wicks workout, yoga, zumba, dancing, obstacle courses, exercise sports and many more activities.
Joanne Habbin, who is one of the managers at the nursery, said: “We all had Pudsey biscuits made by our cook Leesa and took part in the Children In Need duck race.”
She added that the nursery initially set out with a target of £100 and that “if we raised more than our target, Darren, the other nursery manager, said he would dye his hair purple.
“We were overwhelmed with the response and the fact we raised £900. So Darren now has purple hair!”
