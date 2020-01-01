Haddenham man accused of assault, unlawful imprisonment, cannabis possession and threats to kill

A Haddenham man is facing multiple charges including cannabis possession, assault and false imprisonment. Archant

Unlawful imprisonment, assault, cannabis possession and threats to kill are among the charges facing a Haddenham man.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Unlawful imprisonment, assault, cannabis possession and threats to kill are among the charges facing a Haddenham man.

Geoffrey Pearce, 37, of Northumbria Close, appeared before magistrates at Peterborough on January 15. He was sent for trial at Cambridge Crown Court and will next appear on February 12.

Pearce faces a total of 11 charges and these were listed when he appeared at magistrates' court. He also faces a 12th charge relating to an offence reported by Humberside police,

On November 24, 2019, Pearce is alleged to have "unlawfully and injuriously imprisoned" a victim against her will.

On January 9 he is alleged to have threatened to kill a woman.

On January 13 at Oakington he is alleged to have had in his possession a quantity of cannabis, a controlled class B drug.

On December 4 he is alleged to have assaulted a woman.

On December 14 he is also alleged to have assaulted a woman, and again on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. A further assault is alleged to have been committed on January 9 at Haddenham.

On January 10, in Essex, he is alleged to have threatened to kill a woman, and on the same day "unlawfully and injuriously imprisoned" a woman, detaining her against her will.