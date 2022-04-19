News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Film crew to produce TV advert for LloydsPharmacy near Ely

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:08 AM April 19, 2022
Crews from Queen Bee Films are producing a TV advert for LloydsPharmacy in Haddenham on Friday (April 22).

Crews from Queen Bee Films are producing a TV advert for LloydsPharmacy in Haddenham on Friday (April 22). - Credit: File/Bence Szemerey

A film crew creating a new TV advert for LloydsPharmacy are set to produce scenes in an east Cambridgeshire village near Ely this week.  

Camera crews from Queen Bee Films will be setting up in Haddenham on Friday (April 22) from around 8am until 5.30pm.  

In a statement shared on social media, advert producer Deborah Hadfield says their crew “will be respectful and keep disruption to a minimum”. 

They said: “Lloyds pharmacy is shooting a TV in the village on Friday, April 22 and the crew will be filming from 8.15am to 5.30pm.  

“The producers thank the village for its warm welcome and want to reassure people the crew will be respectful and keep disruption to a minimum. 

“Cambridgeshire County Council has granted film permits but no roads will be closed.  

“There are several different shots, the timings for the slots are approx an hour each. These are at 8.30am, 9.30am, 11.15am and 4.15pm. 

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘Life threatening threats, extortion’ as travellers wreak havoc
  2. 2 Motorcyclist aged in his 20s killed in crash on A142
  3. 3 Four injured in A142 Ely Road three vehicle crash
  1. 4 Ely goes for an 'all things bright and beautiful' look
  2. 5 Maundy Money, jam factory, baby's death and Mepal missiles
  3. 6 Film crew to produce TV advert for LloydsPharmacy near Ely
  4. 7 Cottenham pub still open after garden fire
  5. 8 Just Stop Oil fuel protests 'suspended until April 25'
  6. 9 Villagers react angrily to 51 extra holiday lodges
  7. 10 Police reveal what happened when driver stopped for using phone

“The best plan is to come to the house, 39 High Street Aldreth, then we could guide them to the spot where we are shooting village scenes, which is mostly a few hundred yards away.” 

The production would like to feature people from the village and local area, anyone interested is asked to email Deborah on: queenbeefilms@gmail.com  

TV
Ely News

Don't Miss

Dunstan Street fence that planners say must go

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Inspector rules fence 'particularly intrusive' and must come down

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A police incident has closed the A14 eastbound at Cambridge, with queues in both directions

Cambs Live News | Updated

Recap: A14 closed at Cambridge due to 'police incident'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
13-year-old Tyler Rayner launched TJs Washes at his home in Mepal on March 12.

Gallery

Entrepreneur Tyler, 13, ‘extremely happy’ with new car washing business

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
It's thought that Oliver Cromwell was elected Thomas Parsons Charity governor on the site of the Ely property.

Hot Properties | Gallery

Take a look inside this £695k Grade II-listed former pub in Ely

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon