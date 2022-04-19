Crews from Queen Bee Films are producing a TV advert for LloydsPharmacy in Haddenham on Friday (April 22). - Credit: File/Bence Szemerey

A film crew creating a new TV advert for LloydsPharmacy are set to produce scenes in an east Cambridgeshire village near Ely this week.

Camera crews from Queen Bee Films will be setting up in Haddenham on Friday (April 22) from around 8am until 5.30pm.

In a statement shared on social media, advert producer Deborah Hadfield says their crew “will be respectful and keep disruption to a minimum”.

They said: “Lloyds pharmacy is shooting a TV in the village on Friday, April 22 and the crew will be filming from 8.15am to 5.30pm.

“The producers thank the village for its warm welcome and want to reassure people the crew will be respectful and keep disruption to a minimum.

“Cambridgeshire County Council has granted film permits but no roads will be closed.

“There are several different shots, the timings for the slots are approx an hour each. These are at 8.30am, 9.30am, 11.15am and 4.15pm.

“The best plan is to come to the house, 39 High Street Aldreth, then we could guide them to the spot where we are shooting village scenes, which is mostly a few hundred yards away.”

The production would like to feature people from the village and local area, anyone interested is asked to email Deborah on: queenbeefilms@gmail.com