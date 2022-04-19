Film crew to produce TV advert for LloydsPharmacy near Ely
- Credit: File/Bence Szemerey
A film crew creating a new TV advert for LloydsPharmacy are set to produce scenes in an east Cambridgeshire village near Ely this week.
Camera crews from Queen Bee Films will be setting up in Haddenham on Friday (April 22) from around 8am until 5.30pm.
In a statement shared on social media, advert producer Deborah Hadfield says their crew “will be respectful and keep disruption to a minimum”.
They said: “Lloyds pharmacy is shooting a TV in the village on Friday, April 22 and the crew will be filming from 8.15am to 5.30pm.
“The producers thank the village for its warm welcome and want to reassure people the crew will be respectful and keep disruption to a minimum.
“Cambridgeshire County Council has granted film permits but no roads will be closed.
“There are several different shots, the timings for the slots are approx an hour each. These are at 8.30am, 9.30am, 11.15am and 4.15pm.
Most Read
- 1 ‘Life threatening threats, extortion’ as travellers wreak havoc
- 2 Motorcyclist aged in his 20s killed in crash on A142
- 3 Four injured in A142 Ely Road three vehicle crash
- 4 Ely goes for an 'all things bright and beautiful' look
- 5 Maundy Money, jam factory, baby's death and Mepal missiles
- 6 Film crew to produce TV advert for LloydsPharmacy near Ely
- 7 Cottenham pub still open after garden fire
- 8 Just Stop Oil fuel protests 'suspended until April 25'
- 9 Villagers react angrily to 51 extra holiday lodges
- 10 Police reveal what happened when driver stopped for using phone
“The best plan is to come to the house, 39 High Street Aldreth, then we could guide them to the spot where we are shooting village scenes, which is mostly a few hundred yards away.”
The production would like to feature people from the village and local area, anyone interested is asked to email Deborah on: queenbeefilms@gmail.com