MP Lucy Frazer hosts Haddenham group for visit to Parliament

PUBLISHED: 12:44 03 September 2019

Haddenham Interest Society during their tour of Parliament hosted by their MP Lucy Frazer. They discussed issues including prisons, social care, and the environment. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Haddenham Interest Society during their tour of Parliament hosted by their MP Lucy Frazer. They discussed issues including prisons, social care, and the environment. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Prisons minister Lucy Frazer, the MP for SE Cambs, is always keen to encourage groups to visit Parliament - even if her days, particularly at the moment, can be fairly busy.

The latest group to pop in to see how Government works were members of the Haddenham Interest Society.

"It was great to meet them during their tour of Parliament," said Ms Frazer. "We discussed issues including prisons, social care and the environment."

The MP is keen that other groups or societies from her constituency have similar opportunities to visit Parliament.

"If you are a local group and would like to visit Parliament please get in touch to arrange a tour," she said.

The MP spent the last week or August hosting public meetings in parts of her constituency,

On one occasion she was joined by councillors Lisa Stubbs and Bill for a meeting to which villagers from Little Thetford, Witchford and Stretham were invited. Issues discussed ranged from cycle lanes to speed limits to the environment.

Villagers in Balsham, Burrough Green and Cheveley also shared their views at a public meeting with school funding and policing top of the agenda - just below Brexit of course

