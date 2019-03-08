Ground boards worth £9,000 stolen from Haddenham Cricket Club amid new nets and cages being installed

£9,000 worth of ground boards have been stolen from Haddenham Cricket Club, who were using them while they improved facilities at the club. The Dog House Solution Ltd, a Haddenham based web agency, sponsored the club's new shirts in 2018. Archant

£9,000 worth of ground boards have been stolen from Haddenham Cricket Club, who were using them while they improved facilities at the club.

Fifty boards, worth £180 each, are believed to have been stolen from the club in Hop Row between 4.30pm last Tuesday (October 29) and 9.30am the following day.

Paul Buck, club chairman, said they had got ordered the ground boards in while new cricket nets and a cage were fitted.

You may also want to watch:

"We needed the grounds because they are used to go across the pitch or field so the diggers or dumpers don't do any damage when they go across them.

"They were left out one night but they're quite unobtrusive. You can't see them from the road, but they were all taken one night.

"They're fairly big and heavy to carry - around four foot and weighing 30 kilograms - but they managed it."

"I just feel sorry for the contractors who had other things to use the boards for."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/77612/19. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.