Advanced search

Ground boards worth £9,000 stolen from Haddenham Cricket Club amid new nets and cages being installed

PUBLISHED: 17:27 07 November 2019

£9,000 worth of ground boards have been stolen from Haddenham Cricket Club, who were using them while they improved facilities at the club. The Dog House Solution Ltd, a Haddenham based web agency, sponsored the club's new shirts in 2018.

£9,000 worth of ground boards have been stolen from Haddenham Cricket Club, who were using them while they improved facilities at the club. The Dog House Solution Ltd, a Haddenham based web agency, sponsored the club's new shirts in 2018.

Archant

£9,000 worth of ground boards have been stolen from Haddenham Cricket Club, who were using them while they improved facilities at the club.

Fifty boards, worth £180 each, are believed to have been stolen from the club in Hop Row between 4.30pm last Tuesday (October 29) and 9.30am the following day.

Paul Buck, club chairman, said they had got ordered the ground boards in while new cricket nets and a cage were fitted.

You may also want to watch:

"We needed the grounds because they are used to go across the pitch or field so the diggers or dumpers don't do any damage when they go across them.

"They were left out one night but they're quite unobtrusive. You can't see them from the road, but they were all taken one night.

"They're fairly big and heavy to carry - around four foot and weighing 30 kilograms - but they managed it."

"I just feel sorry for the contractors who had other things to use the boards for."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/77612/19. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Double drink-driving dad with child, 4, in car stank of alcohol from night on beers, court hears

Sandrius Eimutis pleaded guilty to driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Double drink-driving dad with child, 4, in car stank of alcohol from night on beers, court hears

Sandrius Eimutis pleaded guilty to driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Water-logged hole floods path at Witchford Village College – after being left by Anglian Water for three months

Water-logged hole floods onto path at Witchford Village College – after being left by Anglian Water for three months. College site manager, Gavin Peasey, is pictured. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

General Election 2019: Greens stand aside in SE Cambs and South Cambridgeshire for Lib Dems as part of ‘Unite to Remain’ alliance

Greens stand aside in SE Cambs and South Cambridgeshire for Lib Dems as part of ‘Unite to Remain’ alliance. Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson speaking at the launch the Liberal Democrat General Election campaign, Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Road closed following ‘serious collision’ involving bus and nine-year-old girl

Police are at the scene of a serious collision involving a bus and a pedestrian in Exning Road, Newmarket Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Ground boards worth £9,000 stolen from Haddenham Cricket Club amid new nets and cages being installed

£9,000 worth of ground boards have been stolen from Haddenham Cricket Club, who were using them while they improved facilities at the club. The Dog House Solution Ltd, a Haddenham based web agency, sponsored the club's new shirts in 2018.

Corkers Crisps win top Amazon backed rural business awards

Corkers Crisps win top Amazon backed rural business awards The East Rural Business Awards final is regionally sponsored by Openreach and Saffery Champness. Picture: CORKERS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists