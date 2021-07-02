Published: 2:41 PM July 2, 2021 Updated: 2:43 PM July 2, 2021

Phase one of Ovins Rise in Haddenham, which is now fully completed. - Credit: Toby Elliott

A trust which focuses on shared ownership housing, has reached its phase one completion stage, handing keys over to 11 families.

Haddenham Community Land Trust (HCLT), is a not-for-profit community benefit society owned and managed by local people to create affordable housing.

Keys to the last three properties in phase one, Ovins Rise, were given to tenants/shared owners last week.

The completed phase includes five one-bed detached bungalows, four two-bed terraced, and two three bed semi-detached.

Of these, nine are rented at affordable pricing and two under shared ownership with the HCLT.

Shared ownership offers a slightly different opportunity to residents at Ovins Rise.

Scott Cheetham was eager to stay in the village he has always called home, he used to work at the local shop and has been involved in many sports in the community.

Scott Cheetham, shared owner at Ovins Rise, Haddenham. - Credit: Graham How

Despite looking for a way to buy his first home, he was struggling to find suitable properties.

Mr Cheetham said: “Shared ownership gave me the opportunity to get on the property ladder, stay local and continue to support the local community.”

Eight more HCLT properties are due to be completed later this year and into 2022.

Trustees are working with developers Palace Green Homes to continue the creation of a scheme that when complete, will have 54 homes with green spaces and a children's play area.

Kayleigh Brown, Tony Rose and their two children Kayne (aged six) and Kay-Di (aged 12) are one of several families with young children who moved in to Ovins Rise over the last couple of months.

Kayleigh said: “For us it’s a new lease of life, as we first walked in, it instantly felt like home.

“We’ve waited for a new home for seven years.

“Living in our previous home was mentally draining; it was damp, noisy and cramped.”

L-R Kay-Di, Kayleigh Brown, Tony Rose with dog Eevee and Kayne in their home in Ovins Rise Haddenham. - Credit: Graham How

Tony said: “We have so much more room, the kids have their own rooms and there’s plenty of space for when my other son visits”.

The HCLT have said hearing from both of these underlines just how worthwhile the trust has been in helping hard-working families stay local in lovely new homes.

For more information see the website: http://www.haddenhamclt.org.uk/