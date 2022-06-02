Video

Angel of the Fens erected for the Jubilee weekend on a hill in Cambridgeshire, Haddenham, - Credit: Terry Harris

He once dressed as an ostrich and walked backwards around the village, but then Haddenham has 90 years to become familiar with well-loved farmer Roger Norman.

Mr Norman decided what Haddenham needed to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee were some old ladders, a disused bath and hessian provided the answer.

Gathering up a ‘fan base’ of villagers, he helped to create what’s become known as the ‘Angel of the Fens’, on Northey Hill.

Roger Norman with his Angel of the Fens – Platinum Jubilee alternative to Angel of the North. - Credit: John Devine

Angel of the Fens, Haddenham - Credit: JD

Villagers can see the fruits of his – and others- labour from the road as the lovingly constructed answer to Antony Gormley’s Angel of the North stands proudly on a hill.

Amazing what you can do with an old bath, redundant ladders and hessian. 90 year-old farmer Robert Norman explains why Haddenham’s Angel is perhaps better than Antony Gormley’s.

Hear more about ‘The Angel of the fen’ here: https://t.co/wV6DjjDcM0 with @jeremysallis @BBCCambs pic.twitter.com/I4wUXkqa4M — John Devine (@JohnDevine1961) May 31, 2022

Head into the village on the A1123 from Earith and the Angel of the Fens can be seen from the roadside.

Angel of the Fens erected for the Jubilee weekend on a hill in Cambridgeshire, Haddenham, - Credit: Terry Harris

“We used some redundant fruit picking ladders to start off with,” he told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, adding that ladders are no longer used for picking apples and plums.

Next up, said Robert, was to find some hessian and then he used the side of an old bath to help shape the Monarch's head.

Angel of the Fens Erected for the Jubilee weekend on a hill in Cambridgeshire, Haddenham, - Credit: Terry Harris

“I’m quite pleased it works and doesn’t fall down - I think villagers approve,” he said.

Angel of the Fens Erected for the Jubilee weekend on a hill in Cambridgeshire, Haddenham, - Credit: Terry Harris

Angel-Of-The-Fens-1-d02d383

“I must have done something right.”