News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Start half term with a bang by learning samba drumming

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:24 PM May 24, 2021    Updated: 12:30 PM May 24, 2021
Anthony Paul will lead two samba drumming workshops at Haddenham Arts Centre this weekend.

Anthony Paul will lead two samba drumming workshops at Haddenham Arts Centre this weekend. - Credit: HADDENHAM ARTS CENTRE

Ever wanted to try out samba drumming? Now's your chance - thanks to a new workshop in East Cambridgeshire.

The Library Presents programme is offering two samba drumming workshops with Anthony Paul at Haddenham Arts Centre.

These will take place this Saturday (May 29) at 11.30am and 1pm. 

Each workshop will be one hour long and will be suitable for children aged seven and above, as well as young people and adults. All drums and samba instruments are provided. 

Anthony Paul will lead two samba drumming workshops at Haddenham Arts Centre this weekend.

Anthony Paul will lead two samba drumming workshops at Haddenham Arts Centre this weekend. - Credit: HADDENHAM ARTS CENTRE

"No musical experience is needed but expect lots of fun with beats and rhythm," said organiser Sally MacEachern. 

You may also want to watch:

"Even if you have never touched a drum before, Anthony will support you to have a go." 

Tickets are £5/£4/£3 and are available in person from Cambridgeshire Libraries or online at www.libray.live/the-library-presents 

Most Read

  1. 1 Family pay tribute to 18-year-old killed in A47 crash between car and bus
  2. 2 Family desperate to track down ‘really awful’ tiling handyman
  3. 3 21 years for prisoner who slit fellow inmate's throat
  1. 4 Crews spotted in Fenland filming major TV show for Amazon Prime
  2. 5 Ely Eel Day is back this year, with music, theatre and more
  3. 6 Drink driving arrest after motorist crashes into parked cars
  4. 7 MP impressed after visit to village housing success
  5. 8 Family pay tribute to 'devoted mum' killed by lorry on A14
  6. 9 Co-owner hopes class of 2021 can pay fitting tribute to 'Mr Entertainer'
  7. 10 Woman, 18, dies in A47 crash between bus and a car

The programme is run by Cambridgeshire County Council, working in partnership with Babylon ARTS and is funded by Arts Council England.

Anthony Paul will lead two samba drumming workshops at Haddenham Arts Centre this weekend.

Anthony Paul will lead two samba drumming workshops at Haddenham Arts Centre this weekend. - Credit: HADDENHAM ARTS CENTRE


Ely News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

seven vehicles parking on double yellow lines’ at Forehill in Ely. 

Resident’s anger at ‘perpetual’ double yellow line parking problems

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Stagecoach park and ride

Campaign

Park and ride from Milton to return next month

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Drug dealer Dillone Elliott caught on CCTV thrashing 12-inch knife in people's faces in Sidney Street, Cambridge.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Drug dealer caught with cocaine and heroin waved 12-inch knife during brawl

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers in Ely High Street have been praised after helping a man who suffered injuries when tripping on the pavement

Shoppers rush to help man injured after falling in High Street

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus