Published: 12:24 PM May 24, 2021 Updated: 12:30 PM May 24, 2021

Anthony Paul will lead two samba drumming workshops at Haddenham Arts Centre this weekend. - Credit: HADDENHAM ARTS CENTRE

Ever wanted to try out samba drumming? Now's your chance - thanks to a new workshop in East Cambridgeshire.

The Library Presents programme is offering two samba drumming workshops with Anthony Paul at Haddenham Arts Centre.

These will take place this Saturday (May 29) at 11.30am and 1pm.

Each workshop will be one hour long and will be suitable for children aged seven and above, as well as young people and adults. All drums and samba instruments are provided.

"No musical experience is needed but expect lots of fun with beats and rhythm," said organiser Sally MacEachern.

"Even if you have never touched a drum before, Anthony will support you to have a go."

Tickets are £5/£4/£3 and are available in person from Cambridgeshire Libraries or online at www.libray.live/the-library-presents

The programme is run by Cambridgeshire County Council, working in partnership with Babylon ARTS and is funded by Arts Council England.

