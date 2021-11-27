Haddenham Arts Centre are to receive £25,000 from third round of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund. The team are pictured. - Credit: HADDENHAM ARTS CENTRE

Haddenham Arts Centre is to receive £25,000 from the third round of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

The team say that, over the coming months, this funding will help them to support artists and makers and make their events even more accessible to local people.

Caroline Cawley, arts centre manager, said: "We are happy to receive this funding and are very grateful to Arts Council England and DCMS who have continued to support our ongoing recovery.

"We recognise that the past year has been difficult for so many small businesses and charities so we've been so happy to welcome back visitors to our community arts centre.

"Keep a look out for the range of community events and collaborations we'll be offering this Christmas and into the new year.

"We've just announced our Christmas Kindness Cabin working with Re-Imagine."

Haddenham Arts Centre is among 925 recipients to benefit from the latest round of awards from the Culture Recovery Fund.

For more information, visit www.haddenhamartscentre.org.uk