Published: 1:00 PM May 26, 2021 Updated: 1:01 PM May 26, 2021

Haddenham Arts Centre is holding an open weekend on June 12/13 and entry is free. - Credit: HADDENHAM ARTS CENTRE

Art, workshops, food and music will all feature at Haddenham Arts Centre's free open weekend next month.

Taking place on June 12 and 13, on Saturday there will be a handmade art market where people can browse stalls, meet the makers and buy work directly from local artists.

Artists include: Jeni Cairns (metal), Hilary Kemp (ceramics), Carol and Michaela (textiles), Kate Janssen (jewellery), Rebecca Dawson (jewellery), Alison Hullyer (prints and cards), Maureen Charles (jewellery) Ghislaine T ibbs (glass), Daniella Stief (ceramics), Sue Smith (prints and cards), Anna Osborne (textiles), Ruth Schmid (recycled inner tube bags), Will Ashworth (recycled vinyl), Catherine T redgaskes (willow and rush), Stefanie Loizou (paper art), Heather Johnson (bookbinding).

The centre's on site studio artists will also be on hand at the open weekend.

Food and drink will be available from the arts centre's cafe as well as guest beer from Three Blind Mice.

Re-imagine will be on-site during the day, too, for some 'grown-up crafting fun'.

Live music will come from Pennyless Folk Duo who will be busking throughout the day.

Then, on Sunday, the arts centre's 'family eco festival' will feature workshops, stalls and activities for all ages as well as a pond launch at 1pm.

Re-Imagine will bring their 'creation stations' for people to eco-create their own recycled dragonfly to take home too.

Visitors will also be able to try their hand at willow weaving with Cambridgeshire Greenwood and help make a giant hedgehog.

TV and film plant expert Wayne Hollingworth will also be there for Pond Question Time to advise guests on the best plants to grow and managing pond areas.

Sustainable Haddenham and Wildlife Friendly Village will be on hand, too, with nature activities including paper pot making, block printing, tataki zome (Japanese flower printing) and making a bee bomb.

They will also be offering local residents the chance to sign up to their 'wildlife friendly garden pledge'.

Blundermarket will be in the arts centre's pop-up space with felt-making demos of her creatures.

Reserve tickets for a timed entry (10am to 1pm or 1-4pm) via www.haddenhamartscentre.org.uk.

