Arts venue to host annual Christmas market tomorrow

Haddenham Arts Centre will host its annual Handmade Christmas Market tomorrow (Saturday). - Credit: Supplied by Haddenham Arts Centre

Art enthusiasts can get organised with their festive shopping as an arts venue hosts its annual Christmas market.

Haddenham Arts Centre, in Haddenham, near Ely, is hosting its Handmade Christmas Market tomorrow (Saturday), between 10am and 4pm.

Entry is free and the venue is just off the village High Street.

Twenty talented artists and makers – some based onsite, others travelling from further afield – will be showcasing their work throughout the day.

Their expertise includes jewellery making, ceramics, wire sculpture, printing, glass, soft furnishings and much more.

Visitors can also enjoy the feature exhibitions, films and workshops at the market.

In the garden marquee, there will be country craft demonstrations this year in the form of blacksmithing, woodworking and willow from Jane Frost.

Inside will have Healing Winter Music with Harp and Cello for those browsing the gift shop and enjoying the feature exhibitions.

The café will also be open and homemade soup, mulled apple juice and festive treats will be served all day.

The Handmade Christmas Market kicks off the festive season for Haddenham Arts Centre.

A Christmas shopping evening will take place on Friday, November 4 between 4pm and 7pm. This is followed by a live show from Brigitte Aphrodite: Living Legends (And Dead Ones Too).

On Thursday, November 10 the centre will host its first mid-week matinee of The Phantom of the Opera.

Between November 27 and December 18, the space will be opening on Sundays from midday-4pm.

On November 27, Hazel Keelan will also be playing violin at a fundraising concert at 2pm in aid of Ukraine humanitarian appeal.

Festive Afternoon Teas in a private dining space can also be booked throughout the Christmas season.

Visit Haddenham Arts Centre’s website for more information.