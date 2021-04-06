Gallery
David Bowie exhibition coming to arts centre that received £25k Covid grant
- Credit: CAROLINE CAWLEY
A David Bowie exhibition will bring music lovers to Haddenham Arts Centre as it re-opens post-lockdown having received a £25,000 government grant.
‘5 Years: To The Power of Bowie’, which opens on May 1, features limited edition prints and affordable work by a collection of artists.
It has been curated by Hypergallery's Vincent McEvoy and Emily Clement.
Caroline Cawley, arts centre manager, said: "We’re looking forward to re-opening on Tuesday April 13 and welcoming people back into our community arts centre.
"This funding will help us to reconnect with audiences, communities and artists, as lockdown eases.
"It’s been a tough year for all of us and we’re very grateful for this lifeline funding to help us get back on our feet."
You may also want to watch:
Caroline added that the arts centre's plans for the next few months include workshops, community events and performances and that many are free or at ‘pay what you can afford prices’.
The money has been awarded from the government’s £1.57 billion culture recovery fund to help the museum recover and reopen following the Covid-19 lockdown.
Most Read
- 1 'Cash strapped' force picks up bill for 120 Boat Race police
- 2 Plans submitted for 116 homes at former Westmill Foods site in Ely
- 3 Boat Race hailed as 'once in a lifetime' experience for youngsters
- 4 Person hit by train between Cambridge and Ely
- 5 WATCH: Lorry driver wins luxury car and cash in prize worth £180,000
- 6 Throwback to places and faces of Ely's past
- 7 Shotgun, fake cash and cannabis found at suspected dealer’s home
- 8 Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
- 9 Addenbrooke’s Hospital develop unique clear coronavirus facemask
- 10 Boat Race 2021: Cambridge win but glorious advert for Fens
For more details of what’s on visit www.haddenhamartscentre.org.uk