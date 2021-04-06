News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
David Bowie exhibition coming to arts centre that received £25k Covid grant

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:50 AM April 6, 2021    Updated: 10:42 AM April 7, 2021
Lydia Eldridge installing Haddenham Arts Centre's David Bowie exhibition

Lydia Eldridge installing Haddenham Arts Centre's David Bowie exhibition - Credit: CAROLINE CAWLEY

A David Bowie exhibition will bring music lovers to Haddenham Arts Centre as it re-opens post-lockdown having received a £25,000 government grant

‘5 Years: To The Power of Bowie’, which opens on May 1, features limited edition prints and affordable work by a collection of artists.

Lydia Eldridge and Haddenham Arts Centre manager Caroline Cawley 

Lydia Eldridge and Haddenham Arts Centre manager Caroline Cawley - Credit: CAROLINE CAWLEY

It has been curated by Hypergallery's Vincent McEvoy and Emily Clement.

Caroline Cawley, arts centre manager, said: "We’re looking forward to re-opening on Tuesday April 13 and welcoming people back into our community arts centre. 

"This funding will help us to reconnect with audiences, communities and artists, as lockdown eases.

"It’s been a tough year for all of us and we’re very grateful for this lifeline funding to help us get back on our feet."

‘5 Years: To The Power of Bowie’ opens on May 1 at Haddenham Arts Centre 

‘5 Years: To The Power of Bowie’ opens on May 1 at Haddenham Arts Centre - Credit: HADDENHAM ARTS CENTRE

Caroline added that the arts centre's plans for the next few months include workshops, community events and performances and that many are free or at ‘pay what you can afford prices’.

The money has been awarded from the government’s £1.57 billion culture recovery fund to help the museum recover and reopen following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Anna Osborne using Haddenham Arts Centre's workshop room for her screen printing

Anna Osborne using Haddenham Arts Centre's workshop room for her screen printing - Credit: CAROLINE CAWLEY

For more details of what’s on visit www.haddenhamartscentre.org.uk

Haddenham Arts Centre volunteer Chrissie freshening up the gallery

Haddenham Arts Centre volunteer Chrissie freshening up the gallery - Credit: CAROLINE CAWLEY

Haddenham Arts Centre

Haddenham Arts Centre - Credit: CAROLINE CAWLEY


Cambridgeshire
Ely News

