A Christmas 'kindness cabin' for donations to Ely Foodbank will open at Haddenham Arts Centre on Saturday December 11.

Thanks to their Arts Council England grant, Haddenham Arts Centre is working with Re-imagine Resource Centre to create a place where people can give to the community by donating new toys or Christmas treats for Ely Food Bank.

Ruth Marley from Re-Imagine said: "Walk around mother nature’s magical eco-grotto where everything is made from rescued resources on a discovery mission to find out how we can do more to help protect our beautiful planet.

"We know that Christmas doesn't have to be a burden on the planet. With a little effort and imagination, we can reduce the environmental impact of the holiday season.

"And, as the climate continues to change, millions of people face greater challenges in terms of extreme events, health effects, food security, livelihood security, migration, water security, cultural identity, and other related risks.

"Climate change is deeply intertwined with global patterns of inequality and this year by donating to the 'kindness cabin', you can spread some much needed good will in to our local community and learn how to do your bit to keep planet positive.

Caroline Cawley, Haddenham Arts Centre manager, said: "We’re so excited to be working with Re-Imagine and helping to spread the love this Christmas.

"Entry is free, we just ask you to bring something to share with the food bank.

"This time of year they really appreciate small presents and gifts which otherwise people couldn’t afford so please bring new socks or gloves for women, men and children.

"Nice shampoos and hand creams, small gift sets for men and women, small lego sets are popular as are stocking filler-type things such as felt pens / puzzle books / dressing up jewellery /travel size games.

"If you want to bring food items such as tinned custard/nice juices/chocolate coins are all popular."

Open from 10.30am to 3.30pm Tuesday to Saturday until Christmas Eve, there is no payment required to visit.

