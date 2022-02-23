News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

G’s Growers raising money to support Cancer Research

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:00 PM February 23, 2022
5p from each bag of G's Growers' fresh & naked rocket sold in Tesco stores will be donated to Cancer Research UK.

Throughout February and March, 5p from each bag of G's Growers' fresh & naked rocket sold in Tesco stores will be donated to Cancer Research UK. - Credit: G's Growers

An independent producer organisation has turned pink this month (February) to support Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life. 

G’s Growers, that has production sites in Cambridgeshire, has changed its packaging of some of its products to the colour pink. 

Throughout both February and March, G’s salad brand, fresh & naked rocket, that’s exclusively sold in Tesco stores across the UK, will display the new design. 

From each bag of rocket sold, 5p will be donated to Cancer Research UK (CRUK). 

“We’re excited to introduce out fresh & naked pink rocket in collaboration with CRUK to support Race for Life” said a G’s Growers spokesperson. 

5p from each bag of G's Growers' fresh & naked rocket sold in Tesco stores will be donated to Cancer Research UK.

5p from each bag of G's Growers' fresh & naked rocket sold in Tesco stores throughout February and March will be donated to Cancer Research UK. - Credit: G's Growers

“The activity is supported through our social media channels and a selection of healthy recipes have been created to further support the collaboration.” 

They added: “CRUK are supporting us in raising awareness amongst our colleagues of how to spot the possible early signs of cancer through a series of talks and presentations. 

“Make sure to grab a bag of rocket at a Tesco store near you.” 

Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

A fire broke out at The Griffin pub in Isleham this morning (Friday February 18).

Cambs Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out in kitchen of east Cambridgeshire village pub

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The giant tree fell on Station Road in Melbourn, south-west Cambridgeshire. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Giant tree lands on dog walker amid Storm Eunice in Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Shelagh Robertson, 74, from Waterbeach, arrives at Cambridge Magistrates' Court.

Cambs Live News | Video

Woman, 74, charged with causing death of Louis Thorold by careless driving

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Plans for four additional homes off New Road, Witchford

Planning

Parish clerk warns of 'significant harm' through village homes

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon