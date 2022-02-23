Throughout February and March, 5p from each bag of G's Growers' fresh & naked rocket sold in Tesco stores will be donated to Cancer Research UK. - Credit: G's Growers

An independent producer organisation has turned pink this month (February) to support Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

G’s Growers, that has production sites in Cambridgeshire, has changed its packaging of some of its products to the colour pink.

Throughout both February and March, G’s salad brand, fresh & naked rocket, that’s exclusively sold in Tesco stores across the UK, will display the new design.

From each bag of rocket sold, 5p will be donated to Cancer Research UK (CRUK).

“We’re excited to introduce out fresh & naked pink rocket in collaboration with CRUK to support Race for Life” said a G’s Growers spokesperson.

“The activity is supported through our social media channels and a selection of healthy recipes have been created to further support the collaboration.”

They added: “CRUK are supporting us in raising awareness amongst our colleagues of how to spot the possible early signs of cancer through a series of talks and presentations.

“Make sure to grab a bag of rocket at a Tesco store near you.”