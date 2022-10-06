Phil Priestley (right), founder of the Cambs Youth Panel, with the 'community group' trophy at the BBC's Make a Difference Awards. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A group which helped buy 1,400 laptops for children in need during the Covid-19 pandemic has been recognised for its efforts.

The Cambs Youth Panel (CYP) won the ‘community group’ trophy at the BBC’s Make a Difference Awards at a ceremony inside Peterborough Cathedral on September 30.

Phil Priestley founded the CYP, which beat four other finalists to the prize, in 2016 with the aim of influencing the quality of life for young people.

“This award is an acknowledgment of many different people in our group that have managed to do something that has made a difference on so many levels,” said Phil.

We wanted to say a proper thank you to @BBCCambs and everyone involved in helping us. So we put a short video together: https://t.co/KayRiYU25f#MakeADifferenceAwards Thank you so much to everyone. @Lord_Lt_Cambs @cambridge2030 @CambridgeCVS and so many more people! 👍❤️❤️ — Cambs Youth Panel (@cambsyouthpanel) October 1, 2022

Phil said more people are asking about the CYP and its work as it looks to continue growing.

He added: “The award has given us a level of credibility that has helped us look at who we can work with next.”

The Make a Difference Awards, hosted by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, recognises local people for their achievements and contributions to their communities.