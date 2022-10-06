Group can 'make a difference' to more youngsters thanks to award
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
A group which helped buy 1,400 laptops for children in need during the Covid-19 pandemic has been recognised for its efforts.
The Cambs Youth Panel (CYP) won the ‘community group’ trophy at the BBC’s Make a Difference Awards at a ceremony inside Peterborough Cathedral on September 30.
Phil Priestley founded the CYP, which beat four other finalists to the prize, in 2016 with the aim of influencing the quality of life for young people.
“This award is an acknowledgment of many different people in our group that have managed to do something that has made a difference on so many levels,” said Phil.
Phil said more people are asking about the CYP and its work as it looks to continue growing.
He added: “The award has given us a level of credibility that has helped us look at who we can work with next.”
The Make a Difference Awards, hosted by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, recognises local people for their achievements and contributions to their communities.