Arts group launches online journal for residents to share coronavirus stories

Picture: THE FIELD THEATRE GROUP

A Littleport group has created an online journal to allow residents to share their stories during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Field Theatre Group has launched ‘Cor-connexions’, which will enable residents to record their thoughts and send in the likes of poems, pictures, artworks and real-life accounts through their digital community archive.

Although the archive is still only being developed, the group hopes to secure enough funding to write a book, in order to show how the community coped with the COVID-19 outbreak for future generations.

A spokesperson for The Field Theatre Group said: “We’re asking people of all ages, to contribute artistic, creative and documentary materials, recording their lives in these unprecedented times.

“By documenting these extraordinary events, we will be creating a historical record of life in our community during this unprecedented year.

“It’s often the everyday accounts of the lives of ordinary people that shine a fascinating light on momentous events.

“You don’t have to be a writer or historian to take part in this project. Whether you are on the frontline of events, isolating at home, or caring for your family, we’d love to hear from you.”

For more information on the journal, email thefieldtheatregroup@hotmail.co.uk or visit https://www.cor-connexions.com/.