Arts group launches online journal for residents to share coronavirus stories

PUBLISHED: 12:36 21 April 2020

The Field Theatre Group has launched their online journal ‘Cor-connexions’ to allow residents to share their stories during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: THE FIELD THEATRE GROUP

The Field Theatre Group has launched their online journal ‘Cor-connexions’ to allow residents to share their stories during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: THE FIELD THEATRE GROUP

Archant

A Littleport group has created an online journal to allow residents to share their stories during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Field Theatre Group has launched ‘Cor-connexions’, which will enable residents to record their thoughts and send in the likes of poems, pictures, artworks and real-life accounts through their digital community archive.

Although the archive is still only being developed, the group hopes to secure enough funding to write a book, in order to show how the community coped with the COVID-19 outbreak for future generations.

A spokesperson for The Field Theatre Group said: “We’re asking people of all ages, to contribute artistic, creative and documentary materials, recording their lives in these unprecedented times.

“By documenting these extraordinary events, we will be creating a historical record of life in our community during this unprecedented year.

“It’s often the everyday accounts of the lives of ordinary people that shine a fascinating light on momentous events.

“You don’t have to be a writer or historian to take part in this project. Whether you are on the frontline of events, isolating at home, or caring for your family, we’d love to hear from you.”

For more information on the journal, email thefieldtheatregroup@hotmail.co.uk or visit https://www.cor-connexions.com/.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

