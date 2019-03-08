Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

High-rise block in Cambridge has same cladding as Grenfell Tower

PUBLISHED: 14:37 02 August 2019

Cladding of the kind used on Grenfell Tower is present on an 11-storey high-rise in Cambridge, an investigation has uncovered. Pictured is The Belvedere, Homerton Street, Cambridge. Picture: LDR

Cladding of the kind used on Grenfell Tower is present on an 11-storey high-rise in Cambridge, an investigation has uncovered. Pictured is The Belvedere, Homerton Street, Cambridge. Picture: LDR

Archant

Cladding of the kind used on Grenfell Tower is present on an 11-storey high-rise in Cambridge, an investigation has uncovered.

Responding to a freedom of information request, Cambridge City Council said The Belvedere Tower, in Homerton Street, is "understood to comprise 75 per cent ACM cladding".

It is the only high-rise in the city known to the council to have aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding - the same kind linked to the spread of the Grenfell fire in June 2017 which killed 72 people.

The council's residential team manager for Environmental Services, Claire Adelizzi, said "the long-term plan is currently progressing regarding removal of the cladding and replacement with an alternative non-combustible material".

She said in the meantime additional interim fire safety measures are in place.

The government has said ACM cladding was linked to the spread of the fire at Grenfell Tower in June 2017, and announced a £200m fund in May this year "for the removal of unsafe ACM cladding from privately-owned buildings".

James Brokenshire MP, then housing secretary, said: "Where building owners have failed to step up, it is now imperative for the Government to act. We must ensure the long-term safety of the people living in these buildings."

The city council confirmed the The Belvedere's managers are compiling an application to the government relating to funding the cladding's removal.

You may also want to watch:

However no date was specified.

Responding to questions regarding the council's involvement, Ms Adelizzi said: "Since Grenfell, Cambridge City Council have been working in partnership with Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service as well as the building management company and leasehold board of directors for this building.

"We want to ensure that adequate additional interim fire safety measures are in place and that these are being adequately managed and maintained, which is the case.

"We have sought and have been provided with regular updates regarding progress towards the long-term plan of removal and replacement of the cladding in line with the government's requirement in relation to this in terms of high-rise buildings such as this.

"I understand that the long-term plan is currently progressing regarding removal of the cladding and replacement with an alternative non-combustible material.

"The building management company and leasehold board of directors are compiling their application to government in terms of allocation of funding towards the overall cost of these works.

"As well as the involvement of environmental services and Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service, consultation is also being made with planning and building control."

The fire service has not previously named the buildings in the county with the cladding, but has said residents have been made aware.

The Local Democracy Reporting service attempted to contact the building's owners and managing company but received no response.

Most Read

Teenager dies after fall from moving car

John King, 18, of Upton Place, Littleport, has died after he fell from a moving vehicle on the A10 at Ely. Pictures: @SailAsInBoat

Friends launch fund to help pay for the funeral of teenager John ‘Dave’ King who died after falling from moving Hyundai at Ely

Friends posted a photo of John 'Dave' King to a gofundme page to help pay for his funeral after the teenager died following an incident at Ely earlier in the week. Picture: gofundme

Teenager is fighting for his life after falling from a moving vehicle on the A10 in Ely

John King, 18, of Upton Place, Littleport, has died after he fell from a moving vehicle on the A10 at Ely. Pictures: @SailAsInBoat

Woman on mission to find man who saved her life 13 years ago after crash in which her grandmother died

Aftermath of Littleport fatality: Douglas Shotter recovering in hospital after the crash with Sophie (bottom) also taken in hospital as she recovered from her injuries. Her grandfather Douglas lost his wife Dawnne in the collision. Picture: FAMILY

They closed it for three weeks, spent tens of thousands re-surfacing it but now this Fen road is crumbling - and residents are furious

Crumbling Fen road: Cllr Colin Noble says the road between Lakenheath village and the A1101 will be repaired

Most Read

Teenager dies after fall from moving car

John King, 18, of Upton Place, Littleport, has died after he fell from a moving vehicle on the A10 at Ely. Pictures: @SailAsInBoat

Friends launch fund to help pay for the funeral of teenager John ‘Dave’ King who died after falling from moving Hyundai at Ely

Friends posted a photo of John 'Dave' King to a gofundme page to help pay for his funeral after the teenager died following an incident at Ely earlier in the week. Picture: gofundme

Teenager is fighting for his life after falling from a moving vehicle on the A10 in Ely

John King, 18, of Upton Place, Littleport, has died after he fell from a moving vehicle on the A10 at Ely. Pictures: @SailAsInBoat

Woman on mission to find man who saved her life 13 years ago after crash in which her grandmother died

Aftermath of Littleport fatality: Douglas Shotter recovering in hospital after the crash with Sophie (bottom) also taken in hospital as she recovered from her injuries. Her grandfather Douglas lost his wife Dawnne in the collision. Picture: FAMILY

They closed it for three weeks, spent tens of thousands re-surfacing it but now this Fen road is crumbling - and residents are furious

Crumbling Fen road: Cllr Colin Noble says the road between Lakenheath village and the A1101 will be repaired

Latest from the Ely Standard

Fund raising page hits its £2,500 target and will support grieving family of teenager who died after falling from car

Friends posted a photo of John 'Dave' King to a gofundme page to help pay for his funeral after the teenager died following an incident at Ely earlier in the week. Picture: gofundme

Ely Pride to include special performance by 4th Dimension dancers to raise awareness of LGBT rights and gender stereotypes

Ely Pride on August 10 will feature special performances by dance group 4th Dimension to raise awareness of LGBT rights and issues. Picture; ELY PRIDE

Man, 56, arrested in Soham after attempted sexual assault

Man arrested in connection with an attempted sexual assault in High Street, Soham yesterday (Aug 1). Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Pole Shed in Ely raises nearly £600 for mental health charity - and here’s how they did it

‘The pole and aerial community is one of the most inclusive and supportive communities I have ever been lucky enough to be part of”. Reflection on the Pole Shed, Ely, that raised £570 for mental health charity CPSL Mind.Picture; CPSL MIND

High-rise block in Cambridge has same cladding as Grenfell Tower

Cladding of the kind used on Grenfell Tower is present on an 11-storey high-rise in Cambridge, an investigation has uncovered. Pictured is The Belvedere, Homerton Street, Cambridge. Picture: LDR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists