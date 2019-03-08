Greater Anglia's long-awaited new trains make their way through Ely station

Greater Anglia's long-awaited new trains made a stop at Ely station as the Cambridge to Norwich service passed through. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. Archant

The Mayor of Ely, Councillor Mike Rouse, was among the first people to see Greater Anglia's long-awaited new trains as the Cambridge to Norwich service passed through Ely station.

Among those testing out the new trains were 'VIP guests' Metro Mayor James Palmer, Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles and MP Daniel Zeichner.

The new electric and bi-mode trains, which switch between diesel and electricity, offer passengers more seats, extra leg room, air conditioning, plug and USB points as well as better accessibility.

The improvements come after Greater Anglia invested £1.4 billion in replacing its existing diesel fleet, which operates on regional routes, with 169 new trains.

Mayor Rouse said: "The trains look absolutely beautiful and comfortable."

Mr Burles said: "The Cambridge-Norwich route is one of our busiest regional routes, with increases in passenger numbers reflecting the growth of both cities.

"The line is busy with commuters going to work but also with students from the towns and villages served along the route going to school, college and university in Norwich and Cambridge.

"These are intercity quality trains on a regional route - and appropriate for a line which travels between East Anglia's two biggest cities. Feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive."