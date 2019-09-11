Advanced search

Great British Bake Off star Kim-Joy spends the afternoon in Ely before speaking at sell-out event

11 September, 2019 - 12:21
It was a day of sweet treats in Ely as Great British Bake Off star Kim-Joy gave a talk about her new book - and said hello to staff at Ely Station Picture: DAVID LEARNER

It was a day of sweet treats in Ely as Great British Bake Off star Kim-Joy gave a talk about her new book - and said hello to staff at Ely Station Picture: DAVID LEARNER

It was a day of sweet treats in Ely as Great British Bake Off star Kim-Joy gave a talk about her new book.

The 28-year-old, known for her creativity in the famous bunting-bedecked tent, spoke at a sold out event at The Maltings last night (September 10).

Dozens gathered to meet the baker and grab a singed copy of her book 'Baking with Kim-Joy' after she made it to the final three of the popular baking competition last year.

Arriving at Ely Station yesterday afternoon, Kim-Joy Hewlett happily posed for photos with Greater Anglia train staff before visiting the cathedral.

She even popped into Samovar Tea House in Fore Hill for lunch.

It was a day of sweet treats in Ely as Great British Bake Off star Kim-Joy gave a talk about her new book - and visited the cathedral on the way. Picture: @kimjoyskitchen

Posting on her Twitter, she said: "I had a great time in Ely eating cake, followed by a lovely talk and signing at Toppings Ely.

"Thank you everyone who came and made it such a nice evening I wasn't able to watch Great British Bake Off but going to catch up as soon as I get a moment."

The book features motivational quotes and puns among the recipes.

There are tips for basic cake mixes, biscuit doughs, fillings and frostings, from meringue ghosts to pigs as profiteroles and koala macarons, alongside show-stopping traybakes and ornate breads.

It was a day of sweet treats in Ely as Great British Bake Off star Kim-Joy gave a talk about her new book - and visited Samovar Tea House on the way. Picture: @samovarteahouse

It was a day of sweet treats in Ely as Great British Bake Off star Kim-Joy gave a talk about her new book - and visited the cathedral on the way. Picture: @kimjoyskitchenIt was a day of sweet treats in Ely as Great British Bake Off star Kim-Joy gave a talk about her new book - and visited the cathedral on the way. Picture: @kimjoyskitchen

County council trading arm This Land says 550 homes for Soham on track - but new report reveals growing list of financial pressures

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 575 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD

Former paramedic and St John Ambulance volunteer charged with six counts of rape, one attempted rape and two sexual assaults

Former paramedic to appear in court accused of six counts of rape.: ARCHANT

Pictures to show pothole repairs on Cambridgeshire roads

‘Such a special show’: Haddenham’s annual steam rally celebrates 46 years and organisers say they are already planning for next year

The annual Haddenham Steam Rally which took place in the county on September 7 and 8. Picture: Kev / Heritage Snapper

