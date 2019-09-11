Great British Bake Off star Kim-Joy spends the afternoon in Ely before speaking at sell-out event
Archant
It was a day of sweet treats in Ely as Great British Bake Off star Kim-Joy gave a talk about her new book.
The 28-year-old, known for her creativity in the famous bunting-bedecked tent, spoke at a sold out event at The Maltings last night (September 10).
Dozens gathered to meet the baker and grab a singed copy of her book 'Baking with Kim-Joy' after she made it to the final three of the popular baking competition last year.
Arriving at Ely Station yesterday afternoon, Kim-Joy Hewlett happily posed for photos with Greater Anglia train staff before visiting the cathedral.
She even popped into Samovar Tea House in Fore Hill for lunch.
Posting on her Twitter, she said: "I had a great time in Ely eating cake, followed by a lovely talk and signing at Toppings Ely.
"Thank you everyone who came and made it such a nice evening I wasn't able to watch Great British Bake Off but going to catch up as soon as I get a moment."
The book features motivational quotes and puns among the recipes.
There are tips for basic cake mixes, biscuit doughs, fillings and frostings, from meringue ghosts to pigs as profiteroles and koala macarons, alongside show-stopping traybakes and ornate breads.