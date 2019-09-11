Great British Bake Off star Kim-Joy spends the afternoon in Ely before speaking at sell-out event

It was a day of sweet treats in Ely as Great British Bake Off star Kim-Joy gave a talk about her new book - and said hello to staff at Ely Station Picture: DAVID LEARNER Archant

It was a day of sweet treats in Ely as Great British Bake Off star Kim-Joy gave a talk about her new book.

Kim-Joy came for lunch!!!!! We were so excited to meet her and delighted that she came to Samovar as we respect her so much. She is doing a @ToppingsEly talk this evening in #Ely ☺ #GBBO #BakeOff #cafe #cambridgeshire #Independent #SamovarTeaHouse #KimJoy pic.twitter.com/j76i7lmTZl — Samovar Tea House (@samovarteahouse) September 10, 2019

The 28-year-old, known for her creativity in the famous bunting-bedecked tent, spoke at a sold out event at The Maltings last night (September 10).

Dozens gathered to meet the baker and grab a singed copy of her book 'Baking with Kim-Joy' after she made it to the final three of the popular baking competition last year.

Arriving at Ely Station yesterday afternoon, Kim-Joy Hewlett happily posed for photos with Greater Anglia train staff before visiting the cathedral.

She even popped into Samovar Tea House in Fore Hill for lunch.

It was a day of sweet treats in Ely as Great British Bake Off star Kim-Joy gave a talk about her new book - and visited the cathedral on the way. Picture: @kimjoyskitchen It was a day of sweet treats in Ely as Great British Bake Off star Kim-Joy gave a talk about her new book - and visited the cathedral on the way. Picture: @kimjoyskitchen

Posting on her Twitter, she said: "I had a great time in Ely eating cake, followed by a lovely talk and signing at Toppings Ely.

"Thank you everyone who came and made it such a nice evening I wasn't able to watch Great British Bake Off but going to catch up as soon as I get a moment."

The book features motivational quotes and puns among the recipes.

There are tips for basic cake mixes, biscuit doughs, fillings and frostings, from meringue ghosts to pigs as profiteroles and koala macarons, alongside show-stopping traybakes and ornate breads.

It was a day of sweet treats in Ely as Great British Bake Off star Kim-Joy gave a talk about her new book - and visited Samovar Tea House on the way. Picture: @samovarteahouse It was a day of sweet treats in Ely as Great British Bake Off star Kim-Joy gave a talk about her new book - and visited Samovar Tea House on the way. Picture: @samovarteahouse

It was a day of sweet treats in Ely as Great British Bake Off star Kim-Joy gave a talk about her new book - and visited the cathedral on the way. Picture: @kimjoyskitchen It was a day of sweet treats in Ely as Great British Bake Off star Kim-Joy gave a talk about her new book - and visited the cathedral on the way. Picture: @kimjoyskitchen

