Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith and patisserie chef neice Peta to talk about new book 'The Vegetarian Kitchen' at The Lighthouse Centre in Ely

PUBLISHED: 11:53 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 14 January 2020

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith and her patisserie chef neice Peta, are coming to The Lighthouse Centre in Ely on February 22 to talk about their new book. Picture: TOPPING & COMPANY BOOKSELLERS

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith and her patisserie chef neice Peta, are coming to The Lighthouse Centre in Ely on February 22 to talk about their new book. Picture: TOPPING & COMPANY BOOKSELLERS

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith and her patisserie chef neice Peta are coming to The Lighthouse Centre in Ely next month to talk about their new book.

Prue, who has been at the top of the British food scene for nearly 60 years, founded the renowned Leiths School of Food and Wine, and is a Michelin-starred chef, caterer, restaurateur, teacher, TV cook, food journalist, novelist, and cookery book author.

Her neice Peta Leith has worked in the patisserie industry for 10 years, first training at The French Culinary Institute before becoming a baker at Violet Cakes in London. She worked as Pastry Sous Chef at The Ivy restaurant in London for nearly 80 years.

As well as vegetarian dishes joint book also includes 42 vegan recipes.

The event takes place on Saturday February 22. Doors open at 7.10pm for a 7.30pm start.

Admission costs £25 (including book) or £7 (entry only).

